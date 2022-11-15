Sid Sahrawat’s Dinner Party Recipes Look As Good As They Taste

Who better to design an elegant dinner party menu than award-winning chef Sid Sahrawat? The fine-dining maestro refines crowd-pleasing favourites with show-stopping flavours.
The perfect
If there is one ingredient that is trending right now it’s nduja, a spreadable, spicy pork sausage hailing from Southern Italy. I love the complexity in flavour it adds to the sweet crayfish in this entrée. Use any leftover nduja in toasted sandwiches with cheese or dollop some into your favourite pasta.
This main will be a crowd-pleaser. Rich flavours of duck are balanced with silky saffron and macadamia sauce, and leek adds freshness. If you can get your hands on some fresh truffle, treat yourself and your guests by shaving some right before serving. Nothing beats the smell of freshly shaved truffle!
These baby carrots will complement the duck breast really well. If you can’t find goat’s curd, substitute it with goat’s cheese or feta.
Cardamom is perhaps my favourite spice to use. Adding cardamom to this brûlée makes it that much more unique. Pineapple and orange help cut through the sweetness, making this dessert the perfect finish to any dinner party.