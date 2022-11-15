Sid Sahrawat’s Dinner Party Recipes Look As Good As They Taste

Who better to design an elegant dinner party menu than award-winning chef Sid Sahrawat? The fine-dining maestro refines crowd-pleasing favourites with show-stopping flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The perfect luxe dinner party starts with canapés. It gives guests time to mingle while they wait for everyone to arrive and the host has time to get ahead with the rest of the prep. Have the tartare mix prepped ahead of time, then all you need to do is quickly assemble the tarts before passing them around.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If there is one ingredient that is trending right now it’s nduja, a spreadable, spicy pork sausage hailing from Southern Italy. I love the complexity in flavour it adds to the sweet crayfish in this entrée. Use any leftover nduja in toasted sandwiches with cheese or dollop some into your favourite pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This main will be a crowd-pleaser. Rich flavours of duck are balanced with silky saffron and macadamia sauce, and leek adds freshness. If you can get your hands on some fresh truffle, treat yourself and your guests by shaving some right before serving. Nothing beats the smell of freshly shaved truffle!

Photo / Babiche Martens

These baby carrots will complement the duck breast really well. If you can’t find goat’s curd, substitute it with goat’s cheese or feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cardamom is perhaps my favourite spice to use. Adding cardamom to this brûlée makes it that much more unique. Pineapple and orange help cut through the sweetness, making this dessert the perfect finish to any dinner party.



