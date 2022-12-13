22 Light, Lovely Chicken Recipes To Make Now

In summer, chicken comes into its own: light enough in salads you want to cool you down, hearty enough to carry its own through late-night gatherings in the form of banana-chilli-glazed fried chicken. From a sesame and miso salad courtesy of Donna Hay, to margarita chicken and a very mango (read: juicy) salad, these variously light, saucy, spicy, crisp recipes will carry you through all summer long.

As soon as this chicken comes out of the oil, Yasmin Newman plunges it in a sweet and sticky banana catsup (ketchup) to glaze instead of serving it on the side, and douses it in kalamansi juice and fiery sili (chilli).

Here, lemon or lime adds a great tang to these simple but tasty salad cups replete with pine nuts, capers and aioli.

This utterly delicious grilled chicken is succulent, sticky and a pleasure to eat. The marinade is a heavenly combination of preserved lemon, honey, thyme and garlic, and the good news, is that it only takes minutes to prepare.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Create some serious lunch envy with these punchy peri peri flatbreads. Simple yet impressive, this recipe sees marinated chicken cooked on the barbecue until perfectly tender, then served atop flatbread with salad and yoghurt peri peri sauce.

Add more chilli if you fancy a bit more heat. But our advice, if feeding these to children or first-time guests, it to serve a little extra bowl separately.

The key to making a good stir-fry is being organised and having all the vegetables chopped and ready to add to the pan. This will keep them fresh and crispy, and avoid overcooked mushy vegetables.

If spicy puts you off, halve the amount of chilli in this the first time. If it’s not fiery enough, add more.

Pickled onions make all the difference in taking this classic smoked chicken salad to a delicious new level. Simply add olive oil to the leftover pickling juices and voila, you have your dressing.

This easy chicken salad comes from Donna Hay’s cookbook The Fast Five, where she transforms weeknight classics into speedy and delicious recipes destined to become family favourites.

Anyone can put together this chicken stir-fry. Have all the vegetables chopped and ready to go before the cooking begins. Cheat and cook the rice to accompany in the microwave. Having a few fresh herbs on hand will add to the flavour.

The great thing with this yoghurt marinade is that it doesn’t have to sit for hours to do its thing. By the time you have threaded your kebabs, they are ready to cook. Get the rice on early and everything will all be ready to eat at the same time.

These chicken tenders can be prepared ahead of time. If you’re doubling the recipe, brown the chicken in a pan and finish it in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Then it can all be ready at once.

Spice up chicken with this simple lime and jalapeno salsa. With a jar of jalapenos on hand, it is made in minutes. Serve with a green salad or steamed vegetables and it’s a perfect mid-week dinner.

Cheat your way to a delicious meal with this throw-together chicken salad. Use store-bought cooked chicken and shred it with an array of ingredients from the fridge and pantry. A light orange and Dijon mustard dressing is all that is needed, plus some crunchy noodles for a little bite.

Family meal or flat dinner, this taco recipe is perfect for keeping hungry mouths happy. You could change the meat for seafood or use leftovers from the previous night there are endless options for fillings. Serve with avocado, coriander and a squeeze of lemon or lime.

Juicy on the inside, a whole organic chicken cooked in tasty pan juices is always a winner. Don’t forget to save any bones for a good-quality stock to use at another time.

Try your hand at creating this Laotian-inspired dish from scratch, where chicken mince infused with aromatic Asian flavours. Serve with handfuls of coriander and noodles for a fresh family dinner.

For a match made in flavour heaven, you can’t go past chicken and mango. This classic combination is celebrated in this delicious salad, paired with noodles, chilli and fragrant herbs. Serve with sweet chilli dressing and enjoy.

Leaving the bones in these thighs ensures they remain juicy. Cool completely before you pack them away for your picnic, or serve hot with a side salad.

This Vietnamese salad just oozes with fresh zingy flavours perfect for a balmy evening meal. Very little cooking is involved, so you won’t be stuck in a hot kitchen for long.

This crunchy, fresh salad is just the thing for warmer evenings. You could easily prepare all components the day before and toss together whenever you’re ready to eat. It also makes a delicious work lunch.

For a homemade version of a restaurant favourite, try these teriyaki chicken kebabs. Their small size makes them ideal for snacks, or you can serve with rice and salad for a more substantial meal.