Crunchy Oat-Coated Chicken

These chicken tenders can be prepared ahead of time. If you’re doubling the recipe, brown the chicken in a pan and finish it in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Then it can all be ready at once.
- Cut the chicken into thin slices. Combine the oats, breadcrumbs and rosemary in a bowl.
- Dust the chicken in flour, dip into the egg, then coat in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to cook.
- Heat some oil and a knob of butter in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the chicken tenders a few at a time until golden brown, turning once. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.