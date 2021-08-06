Food & Drink

Mushroom & Beetroot Sliders

By Angela Casley
Viva
Mushrooms and beetroot are a heavenly match in this tasty burgers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushrooms are a great alternative to meat, adding a lot of depth and flavour to a dish. They’re also very quick to prepare, which is always a bonus. I don’t peel mushrooms as the skins are just as tasty.

MUSHROOM AND BEETROOT SLIDERS RECIPE

Makes 8
1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

8 medium-sized meadow mushrooms

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 cup grated fresh beetroot

1 cup shredded spinach

8 slider buns, toasted

½ cup microgreens
Dressing

1 Tbsp tahini

½ cup yoghurt

2 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. In a large frying pan heat the butter and oil. Add the garlic, cooking for 2 minutes. Place the mushrooms into the pan bottom side down, sprinkle with thyme, and cook for 3-4 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Remove and set aside.
  2. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Place the beetroot and spinach into a bowl and toss with the dressing.
  3. Serve the sliders warm with vegetables on the base and a mushroom and a few microgreens on the top.

