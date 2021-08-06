Mushroom & Beetroot Sliders

Mushrooms are a great alternative to meat, adding a lot of depth and flavour to a dish. They’re also very quick to prepare, which is always a bonus. I don’t peel mushrooms as the skins are just as tasty.
MUSHROOM AND BEETROOT SLIDERS RECIPE Makes 8
1 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp oil 2 cloves garlic, chopped 8 medium-sized meadow mushrooms 2 tsp chopped fresh thyme 1 cup grated fresh beetroot 1 cup shredded spinach 8 slider buns, toasted ½ cup microgreens
Dressing 1 Tbsp tahini ½ cup yoghurt 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- In a large frying pan heat the butter and oil. Add the garlic, cooking for 2 minutes. Place the mushrooms into the pan bottom side down, sprinkle with thyme, and cook for 3-4 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Remove and set aside.
- Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Place the beetroot and spinach into a bowl and toss with the dressing.
- Serve the sliders warm with vegetables on the base and a mushroom and a few microgreens on the top.