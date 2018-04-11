Spaghetti With Kale, Butter Beans & Lemon Ricotta

This one-pot pasta is dead simple to make, and a brilliant method to have in your back pocket for those busy mid-week nights when you’ve no idea what to cook.

The spaghetti and butter beans are cooked in one big pot along with roughly-sliced kale, sundried tomatoes, a generous pinch of chilli flakes and the zest of a lemon. Everything is then tossed together with a decent glug of extra virgin olive oil to create a meltingly delicious and comforting sauce. Best served with torn-up fresh herbs and a few chunks of creamy ricotta.

SPAGHETTI WITH KALE, BUTTER BEANS AND LEMON RICOTTA Serves 4

For the pasta A bunch of kale or other leafy greens, roughly sliced A bunch of kale or other leafy greens, roughly sliced 250g dried spaghetti 250g dried spaghetti ½ cup finely sliced sundried tomatoes, olives or capers ½ cup finely sliced sundried tomatoes, olives or capers 1½ cups of cooked butter beans, lentils or chickpeas 1½ cups of cooked butter beans, lentils or chickpeas A large pinch of chilli flakes A large pinch of chilli flakes 2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced 2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced Zest of one lemon Zest of one lemon A glug of extra virgin olive oil A glug of extra virgin olive oil

Note: I used gluten-free sorghum and quinoa spaghetti, although most types of dried pasta are fine, simply adjust the water accordingly. If the pasta looks dry while cooking, add a little more boiling water to the pot.

To serve A large handful of chopped fresh herbs such as basil or Italian parsley A large handful of chopped fresh herbs such as basil or Italian parsley Juice of one lemon Juice of one lemon 2 Tbsp butter, optional 2 Tbsp butter, optional 80g ricotta 80g ricotta