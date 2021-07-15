Roti take 15 minutes from start to finish, with no rising or fluffing around needed. They make the perfect accompaniment to this spicy soup.
SPICY ROAST BUTTERNUT SOUP RECIPE Serves 4
800g butternut, peeled 2 onions, peeled, chopped roughly 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp salt 1 Tbsp butter 4 cloves garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp grated ginger 1 red chilli, seeds removed, chopped 3 cups chicken stock 2 tsp fish sauce 2 tsp brown sugar 1 cup coconut milk Yoghurt, extra chilli and coriander leaves to garnish
Roti 200g flour 1 tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil ¾ cup warm water
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place the butternut and onion in a roasting dish. Drizzle over the oil and toss with 1 tsp salt. Roast for 40 minutes or until soft and squishy.
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the roasted vegetables, chicken stock, fish sauce, sugar and coconut milk, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes. Season and puree until smooth.
- To make the roti, place the flour, salt, olive oil and water into a large bowl, mixing together with your hands to form a pliable dough. Divide into four. Roll each ball on a lightly floured bench, then fold into thirds and roll again into a circle or square. Heat a roti pan or frying pan to a high heat. Lightly oil and cook 1 roti until bubbles appear, then flip and cook the other side. Cook the remaining three.
- Serve the soup hot, with roti on the side.