Brighten your day with an easy cake that will appeal to both citrus and treat lovers.
I love this zesty cake; no creaming butter is required. Toss it all in the bowl, mix, and cook. It is just as delicious without icing, but for the sweet tooth, it is rather divine! Baking in a square tin cuts the cooking time.
ORANGE AND POPPY SEED CAKE
Makes 16 Pieces
2 cups plain flour 3 tsp baking powder 1 cup white sugar 1 Tbsp poppy seeds 1 cup yoghurt 3 eggs 1 tsp vanilla Zest of 1 orange ¼ cup orange juice 100g melted butter
For the icing 1 Tbsp butter, melted ½ cup icing sugar ¼ cup orange juice
To decorate 1 tsp poppy seeds Extra zest Orange slices, optional
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Place the flour, baking powder, sugar, and poppy seeds in one bowl.
- Mix the yoghurt, eggs, vanilla, zest, orange juice and butter in another. Pour into the dry ingredients, stirring well. Pour into the tin. Bake for 30 minutes until spongey to touch. Remove and cool.
- Add the melted butter to the icing sugar and orange juice for the icing. Spread over the cake. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and extra zest.
- Serve cut into squares and top with fresh orange if desired.