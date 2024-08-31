A warm hug wrapped in pastry, this is the Platonic ideal of apple pie – with one surprise ingredient.

Ice cream, cream, and custard are perfect for a delightful warm apple pie. If you have a loose-bottomed tin, use it for easy removal. However, you will have to let it cool a bit before removing it.

RUSTIC APPLE LATTICE PIE Serves 8

8 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced 1cm ½ cup sugar, plus a sprinkle for the top ½ cup sugar, plus a sprinkle for the top ½ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp cinnamon ¼ cup lemon juice ¼ cup lemon juice 2 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme 2 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme 500g sweet pastry 500g sweet pastry 1 egg yolk, to glaze 1 egg yolk, to glaze Lightly whipped cream, to serve Lightly whipped cream, to serve

Place the sliced apples in a large pot. Add the sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and chopped thyme. Bring to a simmer, cooking for 15 minutes until the apples are softened but holding their shape. Remove from the heat and drain in a colander. Preheat the oven to 180C. Roll the pastry to fit a 22cm pie tin. Line the base and sides with the pastry, leaving a little overhang. Bake blind for 25 minutes until the pastry is cooked. Remove and fill with the strained apples. Cut the remaining pastry into 1cm strips and arrange them in a lattice over the pie. Brush with egg yolk, sprinkle with sugar and bake for 25 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve sliced with lightly whipped cream, ice cream and/or warm custard.

More cosy desserts

Warming Plum Sponge Pudding. Syrupy plums and cakey sponge — who could look past this decadent dessert?