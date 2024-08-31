A warm hug wrapped in pastry, this is the Platonic ideal of apple pie – with one surprise ingredient.
Ice cream, cream, and custard are perfect for a delightful warm apple pie. If you have a loose-bottomed tin, use it for easy removal. However, you will have to let it cool a bit before removing it.
Serves 8
- Place the sliced apples in a large pot. Add the sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice, and chopped thyme. Bring to a simmer, cooking for 15 minutes until the apples are softened but holding their shape. Remove from the heat and drain in a colander.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Roll the pastry to fit a 22cm pie tin. Line the base and sides with the pastry, leaving a little overhang. Bake blind for 25 minutes until the pastry is cooked. Remove and fill with the strained apples.
- Cut the remaining pastry into 1cm strips and arrange them in a lattice over the pie. Brush with egg yolk, sprinkle with sugar and bake for 25 minutes until the top is golden brown.
- Serve sliced with lightly whipped cream, ice cream and/or warm custard.
