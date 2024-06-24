This fruity dessert recipe captures a hint of summer, brightening a mid-winter meal.

This pudding is rich in colour and perfect on a chilly evening. Prepare the batter a couple of hours ahead and place it in the oven while you enjoy your main course. You’ll be able to dine on the dish while it’s warm.

DORIS PLUM SPONGE PUDDING Serves 6

125g butter, softened 1 cup caster sugar 1 cup caster sugar 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 225g flour 225g flour ½ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp cinnamon ¼ cup milk ¼ cup milk 850g tin black Doris plums 850g tin black Doris plums ¼ cup crystalised ginger, sliced ¼ cup crystalised ginger, sliced Icing sugar, to dust Icing sugar, to dust

Preheat the oven to 170C. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla, mixing through. Fold through the flour, cinnamon and milk, stirring to form the batter. Drain the plums, reserving half a cup of juice. Halve and remove the stones from the plums. Place them with the juice in an ovenproof dish with the sliced ginger about 20 x 20 cm. Spoon the batter on to the plums in blobs. It will spread as it cooks. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until the sponge is cooked through. Serve warm, dusted with icing sugar and ice cream or whipped cream to finish.

Passionfruit sponge puddings. You can substitute passionfruit for seasonal fruit in this warming recipe.