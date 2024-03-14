Light, luscious and stacked with pancakes, this dessert is a triumph.

Think European desserts and even breakfasts; this is an absolute must-try. As the year goes on, use other fruits. Try feijoas or lightly stewed rhubarb.

BERRY AND CURD PANCAKE CAKE RECIPE Serve 8

Pancakes 2 cups flour 2 cups flour 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp sugar 1 ½ cups milk 1 ½ cups milk 2 tsp vanilla 2 tsp vanilla 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp butter

Filling 500g mascarpone 500g mascarpone ½ cup lemon curd ½ cup lemon curd 1 cup mixed berries 1 cup mixed berries

To serve 1 cup fresh berries 1 cup fresh berries Few mint leaves, to serve Few mint leaves, to serve

First, get the pancakes made. Place the flour, eggs and sugar into a bowl. Add the milk and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Heat a large frying pan to medium heat. Add a little butter, then pour a quarter cup of batter, swirling it around the pan. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes, then flip for a couple more minutes. Remove and cook the remaining batter. Cool the pancakes. Using a 20cm cake tin, line the bottom and side with three pancakes, leaving some overhanging. Spread a layer of mascarpone on the base, then a little curd. Top with a pancake, more mascarpone, and some chopped fruit. Continue until you have four layers, finishing with a pancake. Fold the outside edges over to finish. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. When ready to serve, remove the pancake cake from the tin and decorate with fresh berries and a few mint leaves.

Asparagus and salmon bake. Enjoy hot or cold with your favourite chutney.

