Make these delectable treats your next baking project.

It can be surprisingly tricky to find a moment of pause, even on your days off. Managing chores, family needs and social catch-ups can mean your free time slips away all too quickly — leaving you with precious little time to rest.

These baking recipes could provide an antidote. They require some quiet focus, steady movement and, occasionally, some catharsis (think kneading bread and vigorous mixing). Though they’re a little more labour-intensive, they provide an opportunity to slow down, switch off and devote your time to something tangible.

If you’re a fan of savoury flavours, you could turn to a sea salt-flecked focaccia or a super-crusty Dutch oven loaf. More of a sweet tooth? A wobbly cheesecake or a fruity pastry might take your fancy.

Savoury

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a beginner-level bake that should be at the top of your to-do list. You can portion this out to last you a few weeks and enjoy the fruits of your labour on the daily.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This seed-packed bread pairs well with nut butter and spreads, balancing out the dense loaf with creamy textures.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This herby bread will become a staple for your cheeseboards (as will the accompanying spread).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bagels may seem intimidating but after some practice, they’re a total breeze. Gather all your favourite toppings prior to making — think cream cheese, avocado and pesto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Though this loaf needs a few days to ferment, the recipe itself is relatively simple. It’s shared by Grey Lynn farmers’ market staple and local bakery Bread & Butter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This focaccia is super flavourful, revelling in both sweet and salty. Make sure you have plenty of rosemary on hand.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Get to this recipe while courgettes are still at their peak. The vegetable adds an earthy flavour to an easy-to-make loaf.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This no-knead bread recipe can be baked within just a few hours. It’s enriched by a touch of honey and spelt flour.

Sweet

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is there a pairing sweeter than cinnamon sugar and super-soft dough? This recipe denies the possibility.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Long stalks of rhubarb provide a dramatic flourish for this loaf. Serve with a cup of tea for dipping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake is best served after dinner, with a scattering of roast pistachios and a dollop of smooth Greek yogurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a breezier bake, that will surprise with its impressive punch of flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This lattice of pastry is charming and cartoonish — an effort that won’t go unnoticed.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Custard and rich chocolate sauce complement this pull-apart dough. Make sure to serve warm.

Photo / Chris Court

This dessert is oh-so striking. Don’t worry about removing the baking paper — it’s just an added flair for the centrepiece serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Summerfruit shines in this warm cake, which is best topped with cinnamon and creme fraiche.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You could substitute your chosen fruit according to the season. Opt for stonefruits now, but plan ahead for figs in autumn.