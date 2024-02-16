Make these delectable treats your next baking project.
It can be surprisingly tricky to find a moment of pause, even on your days off. Managing chores, family needs and social catch-ups can mean your free time slips away all too quickly — leaving you with precious little time to rest.
These baking recipes could provide an antidote. They require some quiet focus, steady movement and, occasionally, some catharsis (think kneading bread and vigorous mixing). Though they’re a little more labour-intensive, they provide an opportunity to slow down, switch off and devote your time to something tangible.
If you’re a fan of savoury flavours, you could turn to a sea salt-flecked focaccia or a super-crusty Dutch oven loaf. More of a sweet tooth? A wobbly cheesecake or a fruity pastry might take your fancy.
And there are a few additions for the simpler bakes that could elevate your servings. For something savoury, you could try a burnt butter, blue cheese, walnut and garlic spread or a sunflower seed pate. And for sweeter fare, try an oven-roasted plum and strawberry jam or use early-season figs for whipped cream.
Savoury
This is a beginner-level bake that should be at the top of your to-do list. You can portion this out to last you a few weeks and enjoy the fruits of your labour on the daily.
This seed-packed bread pairs well with nut butter and spreads, balancing out the dense loaf with creamy textures.
This herby bread will become a staple for your cheeseboards (as will the accompanying spread).
Bagels may seem intimidating but after some practice, they’re a total breeze. Gather all your favourite toppings prior to making — think cream cheese, avocado and pesto.
Though this loaf needs a few days to ferment, the recipe itself is relatively simple. It’s shared by Grey Lynn farmers’ market staple and local bakery Bread & Butter.
This focaccia is super flavourful, revelling in both sweet and salty. Make sure you have plenty of rosemary on hand.
Get to this recipe while courgettes are still at their peak. The vegetable adds an earthy flavour to an easy-to-make loaf.
This no-knead bread recipe can be baked within just a few hours. It’s enriched by a touch of honey and spelt flour.
Sweet
Is there a pairing sweeter than cinnamon sugar and super-soft dough? This recipe denies the possibility.
Long stalks of rhubarb provide a dramatic flourish for this loaf. Serve with a cup of tea for dipping.
This cake is best served after dinner, with a scattering of roast pistachios and a dollop of smooth Greek yogurt.
This is a breezier bake, that will surprise with its impressive punch of flavours.
This lattice of pastry is charming and cartoonish — an effort that won’t go unnoticed.
Custard and rich chocolate sauce complement this pull-apart dough. Make sure to serve warm.
This dessert is oh-so striking. Don’t worry about removing the baking paper — it’s just an added flair for the centrepiece serving.
Summerfruit shines in this warm cake, which is best topped with cinnamon and creme fraiche.
You could substitute your chosen fruit according to the season. Opt for stonefruits now, but plan ahead for figs in autumn.