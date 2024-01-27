Spice up your next bread loaf with courgettes, a hit of chilli oil and pine nut pesto.

If you have courgettes in abundance, this bread recipe puts their earthy flavours to good use (and pairs perfectly with yoghurt-based spreads or avocado). Once you’ve added salt to your courgettes, make sure to work quickly or it will start to draw out too much water. Alternatively, you could squeeze all the excess liquid from the courgettes before using.

COURGETTE AND CHILLI BREAD RECIPE Makes 1 loaf

3 ½ cups plain flour 3 ½ cups plain flour 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder ½ cup white sugar ½ cup white sugar 3 cups grated courgettes 3 cups grated courgettes ¾ cup olive oil ¾ cup olive oil 2 Tbsp chilli oil 2 Tbsp chilli oil 3 eggs, whisked 3 eggs, whisked Sliced tomatoes, to serve Sliced tomatoes, to serve

Pesto 2 cups basil leaves 2 cups basil leaves 1 clove garlic, grated 1 clove garlic, grated ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt A few grinds of black pepper A few grinds of black pepper ½ cup olive oil ½ cup olive oil ⅓ cup toasted pine nuts ⅓ cup toasted pine nuts

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 1-litre loaf tin with paper. Place the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, sugar and courgettes into a large bowl, mixing well. Combine the oils and eggs in a jug. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine well. Spoon the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover with tinfoil and place into the oven for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for a further 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. While it is cooking, make the pesto. Into a processor place the basil, garlic, salt, pepper and oil, blitzing until well combined. Add the pine nuts and pulse so they remain chunky. Serve the loaf fresh or slightly toasted with tomatoes and pesto.

Roasted pepper and courgette frittata. This simple frittata is wonderful shared as part of a fuss-free picnic lunch.

