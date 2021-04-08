Prawn & Courgette Pasta

Simple and speedy, by the time your spaghetti is cooked the prawns will be ready to go and you can serve this hot within minutes. This dish has serious taste factor, with zesty lemon, dill and those plump prawns.
PRAWN AND COURGETTE PASTA RECIPE Serves 4
400g wholemeal spaghetti 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp butter 3 spring onions, sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 2 courgettes, sliced 400g large prawns Zest and juice of 1 lemon 100g grated parmesan ½ cup chopped fresh dill Salt and pepper to season
- Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions.
- Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan. Add 2 of the spring onions, garlic and ginger, cooking for a couple of minutes to soften. Add the courgettes and cook until lightly browned. Remove them from the pan. In the same pan cook the prawns turning once until cooked through.
- Return the vegetables to the pan. Add the spaghetti, remaining spring onion, half the parmesan and half the dill, tossing through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with dill and parmesan.