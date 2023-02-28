This is such a versatile jam. Use any leftovers from the fruit bowl and add a cup of frozen fruit if you need to bulk it out. Serve with your breakfast cereal, on toast or fold a couple of spoonfuls through yoghurt and sprinkle with a few seeds and nuts.
OVEN-ROASTED PLUM AND STRAWBERRY JAM RECIPE Makes 2 cups
3 cups plums, roughly chopped 2 cups hulled strawberries 1 cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla
To serve Toasted brioche 1 cup ricotta ¼ cup toasted sliced almonds
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Place the plums, strawberries, brown sugar and vanilla in an ovenproof dish. Place into the oven for 40 minutes, stirring once or twice until soft and squishy. Cool and store in a sterilised jar.
- To serve, spread the brioche generously with ricotta. Top with jam and sprinkle with toasted almonds.