Clementines, a cross between mandarins and oranges, are so sweet. They are delicious fresh, but if you have an abundance, this chia jam is a 20-minute solution to using them up. Any other citrus will also work. This jam is great in a variety of ways; try it swirled through yoghurt for breakfast.
CLEMENTINE CHIA JAM RECIPE Makes 1 ½ cups
10 clementines ½ cup maple syrup or sugar 2 tsp grated fresh ginger 1 cinnamon stick 3 Tbsp white chia seeds Toasted brioche and soft goat’s cheese, to serve
- Zest 5 of the clementines. Then peel all of them, removing the pith as you do. Blend the pulp to get 2 cups of liquid. Place it into a medium pot. Add the maple syrup, ginger and cinnamon stick, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Stir through the chia seeds and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until it is jam-like. Remove and pour into a jar for storage.
- Serve on freshly toasted brioche spread with goat’s cheese.