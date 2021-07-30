Food & Drink

Clementine Chia Jam

By Angela Casley
Serve this jam generously over toasted brioche, yoghurt, in a galette or as a filling in cupcakes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Clementines, a cross between mandarins and oranges, are so sweet. They are delicious fresh, but if you have an abundance, this chia jam is a 20-minute solution to using them up. Any other citrus will also work. This jam is great in a variety of ways; try it swirled through yoghurt for breakfast.

CLEMENTINE CHIA JAM RECIPE

Makes 1 ½ cups

10 clementines

½ cup maple syrup or sugar

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 cinnamon stick

3 Tbsp white chia seeds

Toasted brioche and soft goat’s cheese, to serve
  1. Zest 5 of the clementines. Then peel all of them, removing the pith as you do. Blend the pulp to get 2 cups of liquid. Place it into a medium pot. Add the maple syrup, ginger and cinnamon stick, bringing to a boil for 5 minutes. Stir through the chia seeds and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until it is jam-like. Remove and pour into a jar for storage.
  2. Serve on freshly toasted brioche spread with goat’s cheese.

