Strawberry Tiramisu

Creamy and delicious with a hint of marsala, this light Italian coffee-flavoured dessert is perfect for a last-minute quick assembly. You can make individual ones or a larger one to serve a crowd. When you dip the sponge fingers into the coffee, do not soak or your tiramisu will be soggy.
Serves 6
- Combine the coffee and marsala in a flattish bowl. Allow to cool.
- Place the egg yolks and sugar into a bowl over simmering water. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is light and pale. Remove and cool. Fold in the mascarpone.
- Dip the sponge fingers briefly into the coffee and place into the base of your serving dishes. Top with a spoon of the mascarpone mixture. Add some strawberries, more sponge fingers and mascarpone, layering until all used. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Just before serving dust generously with cocoa.