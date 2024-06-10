These super-quick noodles come together in just 30 minutes.
I always have a frozen bag of raw prawns in the freezer for throwing together quick noodle dishes like this one. This recipe is ready in 30 minutes and can be made in one pan, making it the ideal midweek meal.
CHORIZO AND PRAWN NOODLES RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp oil 1 red onion, sliced 1 chorizo, sliced ½ red chilli, chopped small 2 eggs, whisked 400g large prawns 150g rice noodles, cooked 1 cup bean sprouts
Sauce 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp oyster sauce 1 Tbsp vinegar 2 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp sesame oil ¼ cup water
- First, make the sauce. In a small jug, mix the soy sauce, oyster sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, sesame oil, and water.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan to medium heat. Add the onion and chorizo, cooking for 5-8 minutes until golden brown. Add chilli and stir. Push it to the outside and add the eggs, mixing it to form a small omelette. Remove from the pan.
- Add the prawns and cook until pink and juicy. Add the chorizo back in with the noodles, sauce, and finally, bean sprouts, combining everything until hot.
- Serve with a squeeze of lime or lemon.