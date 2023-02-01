Long eggplants are skinnier than the regular large purple ones, and cook more quickly because of their shape. If you can’t find any, chop a large eggplant into 2cm cubes. I have used dried organic ramen noodles here.
STICKY EGGPLANT WITH CHICKPEAS AND NOODLES RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 4 long eggplant, sliced 1cm thick 1 small red onion, chopped 1 Tbsp grated ginger ½ cup chopped garlic chives 1 cup chickpeas, drained 200g noodles, cooked Salt and pepper
Sauce ¼ cup soy 2 Tbsp gochujang 1 Tbsp runny honey 1 clove garlic, grated ¼ cup water
- In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the eggplant slices, cooking for 8-10 minutes until soft. Add the red onion, ginger and chives, continuing to cook for 5 minutes until soft.
- For the sauce, combine in a bowl the soy, gochujang, honey, garlic and water.
- Add the chickpeas to the eggplant, then add the sauce, cooking until everything is well coated.
- Fold through the noodles, season and serve hot.