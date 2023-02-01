Food & Drink

This Sticky Eggplant With Chickpeas & Noodles Delivers Big, Spicy Flavours

By Angela Casley
nzme
Long eggplants are skinnier than the regular large purple ones, and cook more quickly because of their shape. If you can’t find any, chop a large eggplant into 2cm cubes. I have used dried organic ramen noodles here.

STICKY EGGPLANT WITH CHICKPEAS AND NOODLES RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 long eggplant, sliced 1cm thick

1 small red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp grated ginger

½ cup chopped garlic chives

1 cup chickpeas, drained

200g noodles, cooked

Salt and pepper
Sauce

¼ cup soy

2 Tbsp gochujang

1 Tbsp runny honey

1 clove garlic, grated

¼ cup water


  1. In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the eggplant slices, cooking for 8-10 minutes until soft. Add the red onion, ginger and chives, continuing to cook for 5 minutes until soft.
  2. For the sauce, combine in a bowl the soy, gochujang, honey, garlic and water.
  3. Add the chickpeas to the eggplant, then add the sauce, cooking until everything is well coated.
  4. Fold through the noodles, season and serve hot.

