Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

Perfect for chilly days, hot ramen will warm you through. I have fried my eggs for this vegetable version purely because I love the crispy edges and soft yolk dripping over my noodles. Boil an egg for four minutes if you prefer the more traditional egg halved then placed on top.
QUICK & EASY VEGETABLE RAMEN RECIPE Serves 2
600ml chicken stock 2 Tbsp soy sauce 2 Tbsp mirin 1 Tbsp miso paste 1 piece dried kombu (optional) 200g soba noodles 1 head bok choy 2 spring onions, sliced thinly 2 eggs ¼ cup crispy shallots Chilli flakes to serve Lime to squeeze
- First make the broth. In a large pot combine the stock, soy, mirin, miso paste and kombu, bringing to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the noodles and 1 spring onion, moving around to separate and cook through. Add the bok choy for the final few minutes.
- Just before serving, fry the eggs. Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of the remaining spring onion, shallots, chilli flakes, an egg and a squeeze of lime.