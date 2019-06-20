Food & Drink

Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens

Perfect for chilly days, hot ramen will warm you through. I have fried my eggs for this vegetable version purely because I love the crispy edges and soft yolk dripping over my noodles. Boil an egg for four minutes if you prefer the more traditional egg halved then placed on top.

QUICK & EASY VEGETABLE RAMEN RECIPE

Serves 2
600ml chicken stock

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp miso paste

1 piece dried kombu (optional)

200g soba noodles

1 head bok choy

2 spring onions, sliced thinly

2 eggs

¼ cup crispy shallots

Chilli flakes to serve

Lime to squeeze
  1. First make the broth. In a large pot combine the stock, soy, mirin, miso paste and kombu, bringing to simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Add the noodles and 1 spring onion, moving around to separate and cook through. Add the bok choy for the final few minutes.
  3. Just before serving, fry the eggs. Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of the remaining spring onion, shallots, chilli flakes, an egg and a squeeze of lime.

