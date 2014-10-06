SOBA NOODLES, GINGER AND GARLIC BROTH, CHICKEN AND CORIANDER Serves 4
250g soba noodles 3 cups chicken stock 3 garlic cloves, finely sliced 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, finely sliced 1 tsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp light soy sauce 400g chicken thigh meat, skinless and boneless 2 Tbsp spring onion, finely chopped 2 Tbsp coriander, finely chopped
- Cook noodles according to the packet instructions, drain and cool.
- Put the stock, garlic, ginger, brown sugar and soy into a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Slice the chicken finely then add. Let the broth simmer for 20 minutes then add the soba and ladle into warm bowls. Top each with spring onions and coriander.