Juicy on the inside, a whole organic chicken cooked in tasty pan juices is always a winner. Don’t forget to save any bones for a good-quality stock to use at another time.
CHICKEN WITH TOMATO AND JALAPENOS RECIPE Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 1 organic chicken, jointed 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced 6 cloves garlic, sliced 1 sliced jalapeno (preferably fresh) 4 tomatoes, roughly chopped 1 cup chopped Italian parsley 2 Tbsp fresh chopped thyme ¼ cup white wine 2 tsp sugar 1 cup cherry tomatoes Salt and freshly ground pepper Crispy potatoes, to serve
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides until golden. Place in a large ovenproof dish.
- In the same pan, fry the onions, garlic, and jalapeno for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes, parsley, thyme, wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Pour the vegetables over the chicken and bake for 40 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes in for the last 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with extra herbs and serve hot, with crispy potatoes on the side.