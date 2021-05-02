Beef Fillet With Wild Mushrooms & Okra

Okra is sometimes called lady fingers and is usually available at fruit and vegetable grocers if not at your local supermarket. Give it a try, the taste is quite delicious, especially when charred with a steak and mustard dressing. Eye fillet matches beautifully with this salad.
BEEF FILLET WITH WILD MUSHROOMS AND OKRA RECIPE Serves 4
Dressing ¼ cup olive oil 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 tsp Djion mustard 2 tsp runny honey
Salad 4 x 100g eye fillet steaks 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper, to season 2 Tbsp butter ½ red onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, sliced 10 okra 300g wild mushrooms Torn Italian parsley, to garnish Optional, mustard to serve
- Firstly, make the dressing. Place the oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard and honey into a small jar, shaking well.
- Preheat a barbecue hotplate (or frying pan) to a medium/high heat. Rub the steaks with oil, then season with salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes each side depending on the thickness of the meat. Remove and set aside to rest.
- Melt the butter on the hotplate. Add the onion, garlic, okra and mushrooms, tossing for a few minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Remove and place into a bowl.
- Toss the vegetables with the dressing. To serve, plate the salad and top with a steak.