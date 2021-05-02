Food & Drink

Beef Fillet With Wild Mushrooms & Okra

By Angela Casley
Viva
A slice of beef fillet is a treat alongside these hearty vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens

Okra is sometimes called lady fingers and is usually available at fruit and vegetable grocers if not at your local supermarket. Give it a try, the taste is quite delicious, especially when charred with a steak and mustard dressing. Eye fillet matches beautifully with this salad.

BEEF FILLET WITH WILD MUSHROOMS AND OKRA RECIPE

Serves 4
Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tsp Djion mustard

2 tsp runny honey
Salad

4 x 100g eye fillet steaks

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to season

2 Tbsp butter

½ red onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

10 okra

300g wild mushrooms

Torn Italian parsley, to garnish

Optional, mustard to serve
  1. Firstly, make the dressing. Place the oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard and honey into a small jar, shaking well.
  2. Preheat a barbecue hotplate (or frying pan) to a medium/high heat. Rub the steaks with oil, then season with salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes each side depending on the thickness of the meat. Remove and set aside to rest.
  3. Melt the butter on the hotplate. Add the onion, garlic, okra and mushrooms, tossing for a few minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper. Remove and place into a bowl.
  4. Toss the vegetables with the dressing. To serve, plate the salad and top with a steak.

