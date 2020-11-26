Food & Drink

Spinach & Pistachio-Stuffed Chicken Wrapped In Prosciutto Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
This rolled stuffed chicken makes for a great occasion dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

One of my absolute favourite dishes is a rolled stuffed chicken. If you have pre-stuffed the chicken, bring it back to room temperature before cooking. This is a great dish for Christmas lunch or you can pack it up and take it on a beach picnic. Try it sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.

SPINACH AND PISTACHIO-STUFFED CHICKEN WRAPPED IN PROSCIUTTO RECIPE

Serves 8-10

1 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup frozen spinach, thawed

½ cup pistachios, roughly chopped

200g pork mince

Zest of ½ lemon

¼ cup chopped fresh oregano

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 egg

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1 boned chicken

100g sliced prosciutto
  1. Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the spinach. Place into a large bowl. Add the pistachios, mince, lemon, oregano, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper, combining well.
  2. Lie the chicken out flat on a piece of baking paper. Spread the stuffing over the chicken then roll from the long side. Wrap the prosciutto around the chicken, with a slight overlap. Tie with string. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the chicken in an oven dish, drizzle with a little oil and bake for one and a half hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Keep any juices to drizzle over the top, or chill and use for gravy later.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5