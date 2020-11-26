Spinach & Pistachio-Stuffed Chicken Wrapped In Prosciutto Recipe

One of my absolute favourite dishes is a rolled stuffed chicken. If you have pre-stuffed the chicken, bring it back to room temperature before cooking. This is a great dish for Christmas lunch or you can pack it up and take it on a beach picnic. Try it sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.
- Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the spinach. Place into a large bowl. Add the pistachios, mince, lemon, oregano, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper, combining well.
- Lie the chicken out flat on a piece of baking paper. Spread the stuffing over the chicken then roll from the long side. Wrap the prosciutto around the chicken, with a slight overlap. Tie with string. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the chicken in an oven dish, drizzle with a little oil and bake for one and a half hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Keep any juices to drizzle over the top, or chill and use for gravy later.