A wok gets the best result for a stir fry, as it heats hot and evenly. If you don’t have one, a large frying pan will suffice.
SAMBAL CHICKEN, VEGETABLES AND NOODLES Serves 4
2 Tbsp flavourless oil 400g chicken thighs, thinly sliced 1 Tbsp peanut oil 1 red onion, thinly sliced 1 red pepper, thinly sliced 100g green beans, ends trimmed 1 Tbsp curry powder ¼ cup sambal 2 eggs, whisked 300g cooked egg noodles 1 spring onion, sliced
- Heat the 2 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the chicken, cooking in batches for a few minutes to brown. Remove to a plate.
- Add the peanut oil, red onion, pepper, and green beans, cooking for 5-6 minutes. Stir through the curry powder and sambal. Push all the vegetables to the side and pour in the eggs, letting them cook like a rustic omelette. Then chop it in the pan.
- Return the chicken along with the noodles, tossing it all together until hot and steaming.
- Serve hot with a sprinkle of spring onion.