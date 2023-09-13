Food & Drink

Sambal Chicken With Egg Noodles & Vegetables Recipe

By Angela Casley
Enjoy chewy egg noodles with a medley of vegetables. Photo / Babiche Martens

A wok gets the best result for a stir fry, as it heats hot and evenly. If you don’t have one, a large frying pan will suffice.

SAMBAL CHICKEN, VEGETABLES AND NOODLES

Serves 4
2 Tbsp flavourless oil

400g chicken thighs, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp peanut oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

100g green beans, ends trimmed

1 Tbsp curry powder

¼ cup sambal

2 eggs, whisked

300g cooked egg noodles

1 spring onion, sliced
  1. Heat the 2 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan or wok. Add the chicken, cooking in batches for a few minutes to brown. Remove to a plate.
  2. Add the peanut oil, red onion, pepper, and green beans, cooking for 5-6 minutes. Stir through the curry powder and sambal. Push all the vegetables to the side and pour in the eggs, letting them cook like a rustic omelette. Then chop it in the pan.
  3. Return the chicken along with the noodles, tossing it all together until hot and steaming.
  4. Serve hot with a sprinkle of spring onion.

