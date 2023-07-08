Curried Rice With Crispy Noodles For Maximum Winter Comfort

A packet of crispy noodles adds a final crunch to this quick, affordable meal. Store noodles in an airtight container for the next time.
CURRIED RICE AND SAVOURY MINCE RECIPE Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 1 small onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 400g mince 1 Tbsp curry powder 1 packet Maggi Chicken noodle soup powder ¾ cup rice 2 cups water 3-4 cups shredded cabbage Salt and pepper, to taste Optional, ½ cup chopped coriander
To serve Ready-to-eat crispy noodles
- Warm the oil in a large frying pan or pot. Add the onion, garlic and mince, cooking for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned.
- Stir through the curry powder, noodle soup, and rice for 1 minute. Pour in the water, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally and if it needs a little extra water add ½ cup.
- Just before serving add the cabbage, cooking until softened but still with a little crunch. Season with salt and pepper.
- Stir through the coriander if using.
- Serve hot with a sprinkle of crispy noodles.