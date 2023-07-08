Food & Drink

Curried Rice With Crispy Noodles For Maximum Winter Comfort

By Angela Casley
Crispy noodles add a satisyfing crunch to this warming dinner dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

A packet of crispy noodles adds a final crunch to this quick, affordable meal. Store noodles in an airtight container for the next time.

CURRIED RICE AND SAVOURY MINCE RECIPE

Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

400g mince

1 Tbsp curry powder

1 packet Maggi Chicken noodle soup powder

¾ cup rice

2 cups water

3-4 cups shredded cabbage

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional, ½ cup chopped coriander
To serve

Ready-to-eat crispy noodles
  1. Warm the oil in a large frying pan or pot. Add the onion, garlic and mince, cooking for 8-10 minutes until lightly browned.
  2. Stir through the curry powder, noodle soup, and rice for 1 minute. Pour in the water, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally and if it needs a little extra water add ½ cup.
  3. Just before serving add the cabbage, cooking until softened but still with a little crunch. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Stir through the coriander if using.
  5. Serve hot with a sprinkle of crispy noodles.

