20 Satisfying Soups To Make Winter Warmer

Bitter winter wind might have you feeling down and seeking some more comfort in the dark evenings.
Enter: Soups. They’re comforting, delicious, and come in a medley of spices, wholesome broths and creamy blends. There’s a leek and potato soup with a nutty edge courtesy of hazelnuts, a carrot
It’s often the toppings that make these dishes feel special. Embellish them with a generous sprinkle of parmesan, fresh herbs, finely chopped nuts or a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
This dish makes for a delectable weeknight meal, with tofu packed in for added protein.
Toasted hazelnuts bring out a moreish nutty flavour while potato blends to a silky texture.
A dollop of Greek yoghurt brings a creaminess to this soup, which we’d recommend contrasting with crusty pita bread.
Onslow’s head chef Glen File shares the recipe for this wholesome roast chicken soup, with the flavour pumped up with handfuls of herbs and strong aromatics.
There’s no side needed for this bright and sweet soup, as cheese and chive dumplings create the perfect carby snack for dipping.
This soup is heaving with green vegetables, including silverbeet, spinach and broccoli.
Pūhā creates a vibrant green colour in this kūmara-based soup, which draws umami flavour from a good-quality chicken stock.
This recipe comes from the executive chef of Nourish Group restaurants Gareth Stewart, who hands all of the credit over to his mum.
This pumpkin soup recipe is paired with a roti recipe, so you’ve got all you need for delectable dunking.
A dab of lemon zest and a sprinkle of tarragon leaves create a more complex flavour profile for this warming broth.
This is recipe editor Angela Casley’s take on classic ham and pea soup, with extra vegetables.
Anna Jones shares this recipe from One: Pot, Pan, Planet, which makes a deeply savoury soup with a vegetable stock base.
Smooth soup and crusty focaccia are in tight competition to be the star of this meal — but everybody wins when they’re paired together.
The deep, salty flavours of this mushroom broth will have you feeling warm.
This soup presents the opportunity to enliven any leftover vegetables, with a little tomato twist.
Angela Casley suggests serving this soup in small portions for a pre-dinner nibble, if you’re looking to impress guests.
A sprinkling of fresh chives right at the end of the cooking process only increases the tempting aromas of this soup.
Hazelnuts create a velvety texture in this soup, which is spiced with sumac and za’atar.
Spiced kofta balls make this punchy chicken broth into a more rounded meal.
This quick and easy mid-week soup blends lentils with bacon bone stock and pumpkin.