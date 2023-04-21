18 Warming, Comforting Mushroom Recipes That Are Full Of Flavour

The humble mushroom has a delicious umami flavour when it’s cooked in the right way.

Once browned and caramelised, the vegetable’s distinct funkiness can shine in a simple dish, like bite-sized tarts, and elevate the overall flavour profile of everything from comforting soups to creamy risottos.

In the recipes below, mushrooms are often used as a stand-in for meat, bringing punchy, distinct notes to seasonal salads, udon noodles and flaky, golden pastries.

But you’ll also find them paired with a robust cut of beef or lamb, in a slow-cooked pie or as a side, holding their own against rich flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dijon mustard and chopped dill offer up surprising flavours in these munchable puff pastry tarts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This risotto has a heavy sprinkling of parmesan, adding a sharpness to the rich and salty rice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Freshly cut chives help to cut the creaminess of this mushroom soup, while blue cheese introduces a funky flavour for dipping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A barbecued beef fillet sits atop a bed of mushrooms and okra salad in this special dinner dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crusty bread is rubbed with fresh garlic and drizzled with olive oil, for a punchy and crunchy party nibble.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The mushrooms in these flatbreads are marinaded in smoked paprika and chilli flakes, before being cooked on a barbecue hot plate.

Photo / Supplied

This plant-based burger recipe comes from Martin Nordon’s Green Burgers cookbook and uses mushrooms for their almost-meaty flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beef stock and red wine enrich the dark flavours of this pie, which showcases both delicious short and puff pastry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These puff pastry bites have a rich and creamy filling, with mushroom, tarragon and leek. They’re an easy way to impress a party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These cute vegetarian burgers are an easy handout at dinner parties and pack lots of umami flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Plenty of parsley is added to this creamy risotto, to add a bit of freshness to the rich dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade pizza pairs the richness of prosciutto and mushroom with peppery rocket leaves for a mouthwatering dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-cooked chicken, tarragon and white wine make for a more-ish and tasty broth, in this comforting cold night meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy mashed potatoes and miso-soaked mushrooms combine to make rich flavours in this unbelievable vegan dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad makes the most of all the vegetables in season right now — a light and lemony soy sauce dressing brightens the cooked courgettes and wild mushrooms.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sprinkling of sesame seeds adds extra crunch to the top of this luscious, slow-cooked lamb pie — it’s a hearty and filling meal.

Photo / Supplied

This deeply savoury and well-spiced udon noodle and mushroom soup comes from Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s Around The Table cookbook.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warming red curry has dried shiitake mushrooms that add a tasty and funky flavour. It’s also time-conscious making it a delectable weeknight dinner.