Don’t forget how easy and satisfying pizza is to make. Take in the comforting smell of yeast as it works its magic creating a delicious base ready for your favourite topping. A thick passata makes the perfect base. If you don’t have fresh bocconcini, grated mozzarella will suffice.
MUSHROOM, PROSCIUTTO & OLIVE PIZZA RECIPE Makes 2 pizzas
Dough 2 tsp dried yeast 1 tsp sugar 3/4 cup tepid water 2 cups plain flour 1 tsp salt
Topping 1 cup passata 3 large mushrooms, sliced 1/2 cup black stoneless olives 100g fresh bocconcini (small mozzarella balls) Sprinkle of salt and pepper 8 slices prosciutto 1 cup rocket leaves
- For the dough, combine the yeast and sugar then sprinkle on to the water. Allow to sit for 10 minutes in a warm place until light and frothy.
- In a large bowl place the flour and salt. Pour in the water and yeast, combining well. Knead for a few minutes until smooth, then cover and place into a lightly oiled bowl. Place into a hot water cupboard or warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Divide the dough in two and roll into pizza bases approximately 25cm wide. A bit rustic is fine.
- Preheat oven to 220C.
- Spread pizza bases with passata, then top with mushrooms, olives, torn bocconcini, salt and pepper. Place into the hot oven for 15 minutes. Remove and top with torn pieces of prosciutto and fresh rocket leaves. Enjoy!