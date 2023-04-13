16 Halloumi Recipes For When Cheese Is What You Need

In the mood for a big bowl of cheesy comfort? How about a satisfying plate of beetroot fritters? Or lamb with a garlicky, herby crumb?

Freshly fried, salty halloumi has a talent for elevating everything from breakfast salads to simple roasts. Its squeaky texture is reliable as a meat substitute or a quick fix on weeknights, but hearty enough to hold its own.

And as the recipes below show, it’s also capable of segueing from morning to night with ease, in fully loaded bagels, warming soups and sweet-salty-crunchy tacos complete with quick-pickled red onions.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s a small sprinkling of spicy ginger in these fritters, which is nicely balanced by the sweet corn. The colour combination of the cheese and fritter makes them even more pleasing to eat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The garlicky, herby crumb on this quick-bake lamb plays well with the balsamic dressing and Italian parsley of the accompanying halloumi salad.

Sweet baby corn, freshly chopped parsley and an extra helping of parsley level up this fattoush salad. Angela Casley suggests serving with barbecued chicken and baked potato.

Photo / Supplied

Plabita Florence, chef-owner of Forest, shares the tasty and heartwarming recipe for halloumi, lemon and tomato soup. Florence suggests adding an egg if you’re eating for breakfast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These combined recipes could feed a party, with an impressive yet easy bread that serves as an eye-catching and dippable centrepiece.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This salad is filled with a full 1/4 cup of capers, bringing a really salty bite to the fresh mix.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued courgettes, carrots and eggplant add a delicious smokey flavour to this salad, which a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds helps to brighten.

Photo / Supplied

Izy Hossack shares this tasty vegetarian taco recipe from The Savvy Cook cookbook, where quick pickled red onions add a briny bite to the salty cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple green salad is drizzled with a creamy rocket dressing, creating punchy flavour and gorgeous texture, for an appetising side dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Red onion and black olives add delicious sweet and salty notes to this fresh salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A squeeze of lemon juice completes this warm salad with seared pork, tender leeks, Tuscan herbs and salty halloumi.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A breakfast bagel doesn’t have to be fancy, just tasty. This iteration layers halloumi with bacon, black pudding, mayonnaise, rocket and egg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A lush but simple tomato sauce brings together this seafood dish. Serve it with bread to mop up all of the flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These skewers are perfect finger food for your next soiree, but you can also make them bigger and serve them as an easy dinner with some salad or greens.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These quick fritters are filled with spinach, fresh dill and mint, and are versatile enough to be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fill this bowl with a soft egg, halloumi, cherry tomatoes, almonds, and crispy prosciutto.