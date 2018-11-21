Grilled Asparagus Salad With Halloumi & Basil

This is a particularly tasty salad of halloumi, grilled asparagus and red pepper, mingling with bursts of refreshing basil, peppery rocket and salty capers. This is a great recipe to breathe new life into leftover vegetables that you might have hanging around in the fridge, or whatever might be in season, as you can easily switch out the fresh produce used.
- Place the asparagus, capsicum and leek in a large bowl, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat.
- Cook the veges on a hot grill until they’re beautifully charred and nicely softened. You might need to do this in batches depending on the size of your pan.
- Grill the halloumi for 1-2 minutes on each side, until golden.
- Allow the halloumi and vegetables to cool, then toss with the remaining ingredients, and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Pile on to a large serving dish, and enjoy!