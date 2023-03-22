Food & Drink

Think Of This Quick Dinner Recipe As Salmon Risotto Made With Orzo Pasta

By Angela Casley
Cue a comforting weeknight with salmon orzotto. Photo / Babiche Martens

I’ve called this orzotto because it’s like a risotto made with orzo pasta. If you don’t have salmon, any other smoked fish would work well for this quick and easy dinner. Keep an eye on the orzo while it cooks so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of your pot.

SALMON ORZOTTO RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 ½ cups orzo

¼ cup white wine

2 ½ cups of chicken or vegetable stock

1 Tbsp lemon zest

120g spinach leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

200g smoked salmon, flaked

Dill, to serve
  1. In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften.
  2. Stir through the orzo, wine and stock, bringing it to a simmer, stirring occasionally for around 10 minutes or until the orzo is tender. Add the lemon zest and spinach, stirring through to wilt. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Serve hot topped with flaky salmon and dill.

