Salmon Bibimbap Is A Weeknight Meal You Don’t Even Have To Turn The Oven On For

Bibimbap is a Korean-style bowl which is all about mixing the ingredients together to incorporate the flavours and the delicious spicy sauce. Change it up by trying it with fried chicken or tofu. There are endless options for such a dish. The secret is in the sauce’s sweet and spicy umami flavour. You will find gochujang at the supermarket.
- Firstly make the sauce. In a small jug combine the gochujang, oil, honey, vinegar, water, sesame seeds and garlic, then set aside.
- Into your serving bowl place some rice. Add the salmon, apple, courgette and carrot.
- Peel and cut the avocado into slices, place in the bowl and squeeze over a little lemon.
- When ready to serve, drizzle with the sauce and dot around some coriander.
- Serve at room temperature.