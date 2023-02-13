For An Easy Starter, Serve Salmon Ceviche In Some Crisp Cos Leaves

When preparing dinner for a date night, leaving plenty of time for sipping a glass of your favourite drop is a must. These cos leaves filled with salmon ceviche allow for just that — they’re very easy to prepare.
SALMON CEVICHE IN COS LEAVES RECIPE Makes 8
200g boneless salmon, cut into 1cm cubes 2 Tbsp finely chopped shallot ¼ cup lime juice 1 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp caster sugar 2 Tbsp chopped basil leaves Pinch salt and pepper 8 baby cos leaves
- Into a bowl place the salmon and shallot. Add the lime juice, fish sauce and sugar, stirring to combine. Leave to sit for 30 minutes. Drain and stir through the basil leaves, salt and pepper.
- Place the cos leaves on to a platter and spoon in the salmon. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and fresh basil leaves.