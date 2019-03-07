This recipe contains all of my favourite flavours in one dish and is a little bit special with prawns, olives and quick-fried halloumi in a simple tomato sauce. I’ve topped it with another favourite — oregano. Prawns are so colourful and make for a stunning meal. All you need is some bread to mop up any juices.
PRAWNS WITH TOMATOES, OLIVES & HALLOUMI RECIPE
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, chopped finely
2 cloves garlic, crushed
400g tin diced tomatoes
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp sugar
½ tsp salt and pepper
500g large prawns
½ cup roughly chopped mixed olives
150g halloumi, in ½ cm slices
¼ cup chopped Italian parsley, to serve
- In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the tomatoes, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper bringing to a simmer. Stir through the olives.
- Add the prawns, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they turn pink.
- Pan-fry the halloumi in a hot pan for 30 seconds each side. Dot it among the prawns.
- Serve with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.