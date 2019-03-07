Food & Drink

Prawns With Tomatoes, Olives & Halloumi

By Angela Casley
Viva
Be sure to serve with crusty bread to mop up all the flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe contains all of my favourite flavours in one dish and is a little bit special with prawns, olives and quick-fried halloumi in a simple tomato sauce. I’ve topped it with another favourite — oregano. Prawns are so colourful and make for a stunning meal. All you need is some bread to mop up any juices.

PRAWNS WITH TOMATOES, OLIVES & HALLOUMI RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

400g tin diced tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt and pepper

500g large prawns

½ cup roughly chopped mixed olives

150g halloumi, in ½ cm slices

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley, to serve

  1. In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the tomatoes, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper bringing to a simmer. Stir through the olives.
  2. Add the prawns, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they turn pink.
  3. Pan-fry the halloumi in a hot pan for 30 seconds each side. Dot it among the prawns.
  4. Serve with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.

