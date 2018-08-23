Homemade Turkish Bread With Lamb, Halloumi & Pomegranate

At my house, the smell of fresh dough rising on a weekend morning brings the family together for lunchtime treats. Don’t be scared of using yeast, but do make sure it becomes frothy before adding it to the flour. Don’t hesitate to start again if this process goes wrong! I have topped these flatbreads with lamb and a delicious yoghurt tahini dressing, but the options are endless. A vegetable version using an array of chargrilled vegetables is also a delicious variation.