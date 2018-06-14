If you know it’s a hungry crowd coming for drinks, take a cue from this crowd-pleasing recipe and get a leg of lamb in the oven early. The flatbreads can be made ahead of time, then reheated in the oven — or impress your guests as you flip them in the pan with ease as they are super-quick to cook. Place the lamb on a plate, stack the bread and let them help themselves. Don’t throw away the liquid from the lamb, it will make fabulous stock for later.