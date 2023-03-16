25 Smashing Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Eat All The Time

There’s no other vegetable that captures the autumn season quite like pumpkin. It’s comforting and warming, and pairs well with both summer and winter plates. It’s even colour appropriate.
The smooth texture naturally lends the vegetable to sauces and soup, where it blends seamlessly with cream to blanket piles of
The versatility of the vegetable is certainly a recurring feature of these recipes. There is an abundance of desserts and dinners where pumpkin is the star ingredient, balancing sweet and savoury flavours. There’s also some exciting experimentation sprinkled in this mix — why not try making ice cream or pancakes?
The hardest part will be choosing the recipe you make first.
Grated pumpkin is paired with pasta in this dinner dish, softening to create a creamy sauce-like texture. The whole meal is lifted with salty sardines and a bright squeeze of lemon.
Butternut is dressed up with honey and sesame in this recipe, before being baked hot to produce a crispy texture.
Angela Casley suggests serving this warm, rich, coconut cream curry with naan and brown rice.
This vegetarian curry is more luxurious, slow-cooked for 8 hours, and served with crisp cucumber and fresh dill.
Homemade cauliflower rice serves as a hearty base for a vege-packed bowl, which adds feta as a salty pop.
Pumpkin, garlic and pumpkin are roasted before being baked again in this golden thyme-topped tart.
Chicken stock is added to this smooth paprika-spiced soup, with a side of leek and olive focaccia for dipping.
This recipe mixes pumpkin and curry powder with risotto rice before they’re rolled into balls and deep-fried. Best served hot with garlic aioli.
Mashed pumpkin is combined with chickpeas to make these hearty patties for a vegetarian burger, with a tasty pairing of aioli, chutney or tzatziki.
A tahini-miso dressing is added to this salad, which also features beetroot, rocket and feta.
This one-pot soup has a finishing swirl of cream, a crouton topping and a sprinkle of brightening mint leaves.
This tasty breakfast recipe from Kelly Gibney’s Wholehearted brings out the sweetness of the roast pumpkin and adds spice with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Perfect for a chilly weeknight dinner, this warming vegetarian dish cooks all the vegetables and spices together for a deliciously flavourful result.
The simplicity of flapjacks makes them a perfect baked good for when you’re on the go. These ones use pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.
Soft-cooked eggs are delicious over this oven-baked dish, as the yolk blends with the kūmara and pumpkin for a velvety bite.
These gourmet souffles have both blue cheese and parmesan, making them a punchy, moreish dish for a special occasion.
This bake offers a major assortment of textures, with a creamy, smooth pumpkin bake and a super-crispy, cheesy topping. Dijon mustard also adds a sharpness to cut through the richness of the dish.
Making the most of such a versatile vegetable, this recipe bakes the pumpkin to a custard texture, before sprinkling with demerara and caramelising under the grill.
The trick to nailing these lamb shanks is cooking them low and slow — saving the fat for roasting vegetables also makes for delicious leftovers.
Emma Galloway mixes a pumpkin puree into these gluten- and dairy-free brownies, highlighting the sweetness of the vegetable. A hazelnut topping gives the brownies a satisfying crunch.
Adding a brush of olive oil and garlic to the spaghetti once it’s cooked can meld the pasta with a rich vegetarian sauce.
The cauliflower, another autumn-season vegetable, turns golden when the pumpkin is softened for this vegetarian curry. Chopped coriander creates a freshness for the comforting meal.
Pomegranate and coriander make this shared plate a visual feast, with a sharp lemon yoghurt for topping.
Great for colder days, this warming soup adds curry powder and ginger. A crispy sourdough will fill out the meal and add extra texture.
Yes, pumpkin even works in ice cream. Brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and pecans blend to create a cold treat you’ll want to eat, no matter the weather.