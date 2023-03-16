25 Smashing Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Eat All The Time

There’s no other vegetable that captures the autumn season quite like pumpkin. It’s comforting and warming, and pairs well with both summer and winter plates. It’s even colour appropriate.

The smooth texture naturally lends the vegetable to sauces and soup, where it blends seamlessly with cream to blanket piles of rice, pasta or a slice of toast. Though, in these recipes, the textures get more playful, with crispy breadcrumbs and sesame seeds creating gratifying crunch.

The versatility of the vegetable is certainly a recurring feature of these recipes. There is an abundance of desserts and dinners where pumpkin is the star ingredient, balancing sweet and savoury flavours. There’s also some exciting experimentation sprinkled in this mix — why not try making ice cream or pancakes?

The hardest part will be choosing the recipe you make first.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Grated pumpkin is paired with pasta in this dinner dish, softening to create a creamy sauce-like texture. The whole meal is lifted with salty sardines and a bright squeeze of lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Butternut is dressed up with honey and sesame in this recipe, before being baked hot to produce a crispy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley suggests serving this warm, rich, coconut cream curry with naan and brown rice.

Photo / Supplied

This vegetarian curry is more luxurious, slow-cooked for 8 hours, and served with crisp cucumber and fresh dill.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade cauliflower rice serves as a hearty base for a vege-packed bowl, which adds feta as a salty pop.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pumpkin, garlic and pumpkin are roasted before being baked again in this golden thyme-topped tart.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken stock is added to this smooth paprika-spiced soup, with a side of leek and olive focaccia for dipping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe mixes pumpkin and curry powder with risotto rice before they’re rolled into balls and deep-fried. Best served hot with garlic aioli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mashed pumpkin is combined with chickpeas to make these hearty patties for a vegetarian burger, with a tasty pairing of aioli, chutney or tzatziki.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tahini-miso dressing is added to this salad, which also features beetroot, rocket and feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This one-pot soup has a finishing swirl of cream, a crouton topping and a sprinkle of brightening mint leaves.

Picture / Supplied

This tasty breakfast recipe from Kelly Gibney’s Wholehearted brings out the sweetness of the roast pumpkin and adds spice with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Perfect for a chilly weeknight dinner, this warming vegetarian dish cooks all the vegetables and spices together for a deliciously flavourful result.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The simplicity of flapjacks makes them a perfect baked good for when you’re on the go. These ones use pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Soft-cooked eggs are delicious over this oven-baked dish, as the yolk blends with the kūmara and pumpkin for a velvety bite.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These gourmet souffles have both blue cheese and parmesan, making them a punchy, moreish dish for a special occasion.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bake offers a major assortment of textures, with a creamy, smooth pumpkin bake and a super-crispy, cheesy topping. Dijon mustard also adds a sharpness to cut through the richness of the dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Making the most of such a versatile vegetable, this recipe bakes the pumpkin to a custard texture, before sprinkling with demerara and caramelising under the grill.

Photo / Babiche Martins

The trick to nailing these lamb shanks is cooking them low and slow — saving the fat for roasting vegetables also makes for delicious leftovers.

Picture / Supplied

Emma Galloway mixes a pumpkin puree into these gluten- and dairy-free brownies, highlighting the sweetness of the vegetable. A hazelnut topping gives the brownies a satisfying crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Adding a brush of olive oil and garlic to the spaghetti once it’s cooked can meld the pasta with a rich vegetarian sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The cauliflower, another autumn-season vegetable, turns golden when the pumpkin is softened for this vegetarian curry. Chopped coriander creates a freshness for the comforting meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pomegranate and coriander make this shared plate a visual feast, with a sharp lemon yoghurt for topping.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Great for colder days, this warming soup adds curry powder and ginger. A crispy sourdough will fill out the meal and add extra texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Yes, pumpkin even works in ice cream. Brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and pecans blend to create a cold treat you’ll want to eat, no matter the weather.