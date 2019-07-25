Chewy Pumpkin Seed & Cranberry Flapjacks

Flapjacks are my favourite sweet chewy treat which I have been making since I was a teenager. Here I have added pumpkin seeds and cranberries. They’re great as a work snack or for a day out.

2. Into a food processor place the oats, butter, sugar and golden syrup, blitzing until combined and sticky. Add the pumpkin seeds and cranberries and give a quick blitz, so as not to crush them. Press the mixture evenly into your tin. Bake for 20 minutes, turning around in the oven halfway through to allow even cooking.