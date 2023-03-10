24 Feijoa Recipes That Will Have You Shaking A Tree

Feijoas are a tasty rarity that we long after for much of the year until suddenly they’re dropping off neighbourhood trees in abundance.

Of course, feijoas can be enjoyed with just a spoon to accompany them, but the way they caramelise and soften with a bit of care is one of the best things about autumnal eating.

The gorgeous fruit has such a distinct flavour and texture, but it can be adapted and mixed, turning tart, sharp, sweet, floral, strong or subtle.

These recipes celebrate all the classic ways of cooking feijoa, like in crumbles and cakes, but also use them unexpectedly, pairing the fruit with fish and slow-cooking it with warming spices. There’s also a mojito recipe for fun.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The ginger adds a punchy flavour to this light and delicious muffin recipe, and the feijoa gives a floral taste.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Best enjoyed with a big scoop of icecream, this moreish upside-down cake is quick, easy and great for using up any overripe fruit. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm coconut milk and golden syrup combine to highlight the caramelised flavour of the baked feijoas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tangy buttermilk highlights the sweetness of the fruit in this cake (which is scattered with bonus blueberries!).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy pistachio is sprinkled over these filo pastry rolls for maximum crunch.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Another special breakfast — this one adds cinnamon and shredded coconut to a gluten-free porridge.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With crispy filo pastry and silky honey-soaked feijoa, this tarte tatin must be served warm.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This puff pastry strudel is buttery and luxurious, and has a lovely brightness from a little lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With a subtle hint of ginger and orange zest, this golden jelly is a delightfully surprising addition to a cheeseboard.

Photo / Supplied

Unna Burch says of this recipe: “I wanted the chutney to be a little sharp and not too sweet. It’s the perfect accompaniment to bread and cheese or to dollop on the side of meatloaf or homemade sausage rolls.” It’s great for a first try at preserving, combining the floral feijoa with apples, raisins and curry powder.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The nuttiness of the shortbread helps to cut the richness of the ricotta, and the final result of this dessert is quietly impressive.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley suggests pairing stewed feijoas, mascarpone and pistachios with this uncomplicated French toast recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The crumble is, arguably, the most rewarding dessert, with very little effort needed to create a very inviting result. This one uses crystallised ginger to add tang and sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart encases slow-baked feijoas in a sweet pastry, with sliced almonds creating a delectable and gorgeous topping.

The melting blend of peach and feijoa in this crumble makes for a sweet, almost-summery treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The mix of the vanilla extract with the fruit creates a jam perfect for spreading on toast or adding over icecream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This luscious dish can be served as an accompanying side for desserts or cheese platters, or can be enjoyed as the main delight.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This is a more autumnal take on the classic banana cake, adding some more warming spices to the mix.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This hearty breakfast adds slightly sweetened feijoas to rice porridge flavoured with cinnamon and honey.

Photo / Babiche Martens

More of the feijoa’s savoury qualities are enriched with the blend in this spicy salad, with hapuku fillets, sweet pineapple and basil.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These smaller baking dishes allow for the syrup and fruit to meld in the oven, making up a rich dinner party dessert.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

The floral flavour of the feijoa is enhanced with a bit of cinnamon in this scrumptious smoothie.

Photo / Supplied

There’s some kale, celery and almond butter blended into this dairy-free smoothie, which Little Bird’s Megan May says is well-balanced and ‘treaty.’

Photo / Supplied

The feijoa in this mojito is fermented for a full 24 hours before it’s mixed with white rum, lime and lavender. It’s also stunning.