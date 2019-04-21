Fresh ginger is great in baking. Most of us can make muffins with our eyes closed, so it’s an opportunity to add a flavour or two to add some surprise. I am a feijoa lover, but try these with pear or rhubarb and they will be equally as delicious.
FEIJOA AND FRESH GINGER MUFFINS
Makes 12
2 cups self-rising flour 1 cup white sugar 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 ½ cup feijoa pulp 50g butter, melted 1 egg 1 ½ cup yoghurt Extra slices of feijoa for the top 1 Tbsp extra sugar icing sugar to dust
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin.
- Place the flour, sugar, ginger, zest and feijoas into a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine the butter, egg and yoghurt, mixing well. Add to the flour mixture, stirring gently together. Don’t over-stir or the muffins will be tough.
- Spoon the mixture evenly into your muffin tin. Place a couple of slices of feijoa on the top of each and sprinkle with a little extra sugar. Place into the oven for 18 minutes until bouncy to the touch. Cool in the tins before removing.
- Dust with a little icing sugar to serve