SALAD OF HAPUKU, FEIJOA, CHILLI AND CORIANDER Serves 4
4 feijoas 1 drizzle light olive oil, plus 1 Tbsp 1 pineapple, sliced thinly into 8 slices Zest and juice of 1 lemon 2 red banana chillies 2 x 200g fillets hapuku fillets 1 handful baby spinach Chopped coriander to garnish Thai basil leaves, to garnish
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Peel and slice the feijoas, drizzle with oil, season and lay in an oven dish with the pineapple, lemon and chilli. Cook for 30 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Heat a frying pan, add 1Tbsp of oil and add the hapuka which has been seasoned with salt and pepper.
- Cook for 5 minutes then turn and continue cooking for another few minutes, depending on the thickness. Let rest.
- Break up the fish and lay on plates, alternating with the feijoa, pineapple, spinach leaves and herbs.
- Drizzle over juices from the oven dish and serve.