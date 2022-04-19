Depending on the size of the fruit, you may need more or less for this recipe. Alternatively, make enough for a few days and store covered in the fridge. Feijoas are very versatile and freeze well. With such a short season it is imperative to enjoy them every which way.
RICE PORRIDGE WITH FRIED FEIJOAS RECIPE
Serves 2
Feijoas 4 feijoas, peeled and halved lengthways 2 tsp butter 2 Tbsp caster sugar Zest and juice of ½ lemon
Porridge 1 cup rice flakes 1 ½ cups oat milk (or other) 2 tsp honey Pinch cinnamon 2-4 kiwi berries 2 Tbsp toasted seeds Drizzle of honey
- For the feijoas, melt the butter in a medium-sized frying pan. Add the sugar, zest and juice, dissolving the sugar. Place in the feijoas, turning once until softened. Remove and cool.
- For the porridge, into a pot place the rice flakes, milk, honey and cinnamon, bringing to a simmer for 8-10 minutes or until thickened.
- Serve hot with feijoas, kiwi berries, a sprinkle of seeds and a drizzle of honey.