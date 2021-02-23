If you’re feeling a little decadent add four squares of dark chocolate to melt into the porridge over the last few minutes of cooking. If you don’t have time to presoak the buckwheat you will need to cook it for a little longer to get a porridge texture.
BUCKWHEAT PORRIDGE
Serves 2
½ cup buckwheat 2 cups water 2 cups soy milk 1 Tbsp maple syrup 1 banana, mashed roughly ¼ tsp cinnamon Strawberries and passionfruit, to serve
- Place the buckwheat in a bowl and cover with 2 cups of water. Cover and leave for at least four hours, or overnight. Drain the buckwheat.
- Place it in a medium-sized pot along with the soy milk and slowly bring to a simmer for 20 minutes or until softened. Add the maple syrup.
- Stir through the mashed banana and cinnamon.
- Serve topped with strawberries and fresh passionfruit or other fruit of your choice.