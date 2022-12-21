A Food Editor’s Guide To 10 Delectably Useful Cookbooks

Some are new, some are old — they’re all delicious. Here are 10 of the best books to cook from, eat over, or just devour with a glass of wine.

Miss Polly’s Kitchen by Polly Markus

Sometimes a book arrives and you know immediately that it’s going to be a go-to. New Zealander Polly Markus’s Miss Polly’s Kitchen offers a rainbow of dishes that are simple, colourful, easy-to-make crowd-pleasers. From the Greekish salad to the ginger hapuka stir-fry, each dish is bright, appetising and (for the most part) healthy. And the dukkah-baked salmon looks pretty perfect for your Christmas table. Allen & Unwin, $45

Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage

There are many things I love about Mezcla. The attention-grabbing cover, the wild Ottolenghi-esque flavour bombs, the hacks and tips that come thick and fast from Ottolenghi protégé Ixta Belfrage. I’m particularly taken by the roasted strawberries with whipped yoghurt, and the porcini mushroom ragu that cooks in 10 minutes, but this book is a goldmine of handsome-looking dishes, whether you’re cooking for one, or hosting a grand shared dinner. Ebury Press, $65

Jams With A Twist by Kylee Newton

Written by New Zealander Kylee Newton in a project for the National Trust (the organisation in charge of protecting heritage sites, gardens and woodlands in the UK), Jams With A Twist is an ideal modern guide to preservation, whether you're brand new or an old hand. Newton goes far beyond jams, though — you'll find layered scones with rhubarb and rose jam, pie pots and puddings, alongside jams, jellies and marmalades. HarperCollins, $32

More Fish More Veg by Tom Walton

Speaking right to the heart of a foodie who genuinely wants to consume more fish and more veg, this super-practical cookbook had me at the title. The book starts out with a guide to choosing sustainable produce, basic fish prep and cooking techniques, before segueing into simple and tasty meals — midweek cooking doesn’t get easier than this. The recipes are low-fuss, with bright bold flavours. Not everything involves seafood (there are plenty of salads and veggie dishes as well). With light and heavy dishes, this is perfect fare for around the year. Murdoch Books, $45

Red Sauce, Brown Sauce: A British Breakfast Odyssey by Felicity Cloake

Park travelogue, part cookbook, Red Sauce, Brown Sauce is an odyssey of a passionate food writer as she cycles from London to Scotland to understand British regional cuisine through that classic dish, the full English. Felicity Cloake writes The Guardian’s much loved The Perfect... column, in which she analyses classic dishes from ragu to fried rice to chocolate brownies. Now she’s on the case of just one dish: the full English breakfast. HarperCollins, $44

The Food Saver’s A-Z: The Essential Cornersmith Kitchen Companion by Alex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards

A glut of plums, a handful of chickpeas, some sad-looking silverbeet — if you hate food waste, this modern reference guide is for you. Prioritising great information over fancy photography, Food Saver’s is absolutely brilliant for using up the last of what you have. The format is brilliantly practical (chapter 1 is A, where you’ll find anchovies, apples, asparagus... you get the gist), so grab your leftover produce and get flicking. Murdoch Books, $55

Chinese Homestyle by Maggie Zhu

I am always looking for delicious ways with tofu — not because I’m tofu mad, but because in a bid to leave a smaller footprint on this earth, I (usually) limit my meat on the weekends. The hugely popular blogger Maggie Zhu (find her on Instagram @Omnivorescookbook) walks you through Chinese home cooking including the pantry essentials to stock up on, simple techniques and a load of recipes you can whip up in 20 minutes (as well as more complicated options). All 90 recipes are plant-based and packed with flavour. Quarto, $40

Kai: Food Stories And Recipes From My Family Table by Christall Lowe

Kai is a feast for the eyes and it’s no surprise, given Christall Lowe (Ngāti Kauwhata, Tainui and Ngāti Maniapoto) is an award-winning food photographer. Here, she shares recipes from her family, from mānuka honey muttonbird and pūhā, to garlicky crayfish, to oven-cooked hāngī. Bateman Books, $60

Lune: Croissant All Day, All Night by Kate Reid

For bakers looking to level up, Lune from former aerospace engineer Kate Reid is the answer. Reid left her career in Formula 1 to open the world-renowned croissanterie Lune in Melbourne in 2012. With several cult sites now in operation, her first book now offers expert guidance for those who dare attempt croissant creation at home. Hardie Grant Books, $60

An Omelette And A Glass of Wine by Elizabeth David

Sometimes we’ll take reading about food over cooking it. Elizabeth David’s classic collection of travel and food essays is a feast of a book (although dainty in size), and pleasure to settle in with as David travels through Europe, eats, meets restauranteurs, and enjoys late dinners and digestifs at French country hotels from the 1950s through to the 1980s. It is a delicious read, one that can be dipped in and out of as you have the time. And yes, it contains the recipe for the most perfect omelette. Pour a glass of wine and settle in. Grub Street, $40