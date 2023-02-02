21 Pie Recipes That Are All About Comfort For The Long Weekend

There’s arguably nothing more comforting than a flaky, golden-crusted pie. But there are so many more recipes to be made beyond mince and cheese, from chicken and leek, to creamy corn and tender steak, to beef and red wine covered in a silky cauliflower and potato mash. And let’s not forget about the desserts: banoffee, key lime, apple and rhubarb are there for you too. Here, you’ll find some of our favourite pie recipes that are good any way you slice them.

The savoury

Photo / Babiche Martens

This can be made as one big pie if you don’t have individual tins. Serve with a creamy mash and greens for a hearty meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Because golden, puffed pastry and a creamy corn and chicken filling make perfect bedfellows.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This ultimate fish pie is all about the fresh fish sourced from your local fish shop. (Or perhaps you’ve caught your own.) Fresh dill and a squeeze of lemon finish it off.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy this hearty pie with a fresh side salad and your favourite sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We like to make individual pies and use a range of mushrooms — whole or sliced — to add texture and flavour.

Photo / Supplied

Annabel Langbein likes to make this with a speedy dough topping that's crisp on the outside and light and pillowy in the middle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sprinkle poppy seeds over these individual pies for a finishing touch, then eat (or pack them for your work lunch).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This hearty and comforting pie involves cooking the beef slowly with wine, herbs and a touch of smoked paprika, then topping it with a creamy combination of mashed cauliflower and potato.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make this satisfying pie ahead of time, then simply cook in the oven before serving with seasonal greens or salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this pie recipe, red wine, orange and thyme make a great combination with tender steak and a dozen oysters.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Allow this simple, classic sausage pie to sit for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If the fennel bulbs are large, only use half, reserving the remainder to use in a saute or slow-cooked dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Have this versatile pie for breakfast, lunch or dinner — we won’t judge.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Venison makes a pleasant change from the traditional steak pie. Cooked long and slow until it is tender, this lean meat is full of flavour.

The sweet

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tart tin with a loose bottom will help make the removal of this pie simple. If you don’t have one, line the tin with baking paper so when it’s cold you can carefully lift it out.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sweet, pecan-filled dessert is easy to make, and has just a touch of rum.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slicing apples thinly and placing in between pastry is a no-brainer. Recipe editor Angela Casleu used Granny Smith apples in this pie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This banana-toffee pie, complete with creme diplomat and creme patiserrie, is well worth the effort.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

The filling is a heavenly marriage of tart mascarpone, honey, lemon zest and vanilla bean, encased in a short and buttery golden almond crust.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this recipe, we’ve mixed dried apricots with Hawke’s Bay apples, chopped and flavoured with a hint of cardamom.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart pie has a cinnamon-oat crumble topping, best served hot with ice cream or whipped cream.