Who doesn’t like a good homemade pie? I like to bake my pastry blind for a crisp base, then add the flaky light puff on top. Sprinkle on the poppy seeds for a finishing touch.
LEEK, BACON & BRIE PIES RECIPE
Makes 6
Base pastry 1 ½ cups plain flour ½ tsp poppy seeds 80g butter 1 egg 2 Tbsp cold water
Filling 20g butter 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 large leek, chopped into 1cm pieces 4 slices bacon, chopped 1 cup grated kumara 2 Tbsp flour 1 cup milk Salt and pepper to taste 6 wedges brie
Top 1 sheet puff pastry 1 egg yolk, whisked with 2 tsp water ½ tsp poppy seeds
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- For the base, blitz together the flour, poppy seeds, butter, egg and water to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench and cut rounds to fit 6 x 8cm muffin tins. Line with a little paper and uncooked rice and bake blind for 15 minutes.
- To make the filling, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, leek, bacon and k?mara cooking for 5-8 minutes to soften. Stir through the flour for 2 minutes.
- Pour in the milk and cook until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to cool.
- Place the filling into the empty cases pressing a wedge of brie into each one. Cut 6 tops from the puff pastry and seal to the bases with a little water on the edges.
- Brush the tops with a little egg wash and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden.