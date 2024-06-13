What’s new in food? We’ve rounded up new openings, wintertime pop-ups and pantry staples that are fresh off the shelves.

A new Mediterranean restaurant from a veteran chef is opening in Auckland

Chef Gleber Chaparro has worked in some of the world’s most esteemed kitchens, from Amano and Peter Gordon’s Sugar Club in Auckland, to the three Michelin star establishment Disfrutar in Barcelona. But now, Chaparro looks to bring his own vision to life with Parro on Auckland’s Dominion Road. The restaurant is set to open on June 18 in the spot once occupied by Omni. Chaparro hopes to bring something fresh and exciting to the food scene in Auckland, explaining: “The menu has references from Mediterranean countries, with flavours and techniques that I learnt from my travels and experiences in Europe and Africa.” Aucklanders are set to experience the punchy flavours Chaparro has picked up and honed throughout his culinary journey thus far. Creative but simple dishes will be at the forefront of what Parro does and will shape their philosophy of cooking. “My goal has always been to open my restaurant, do what I believe in, cook with passion and with that, touch people in some way. Parro will be a place where I will explore flavours and quality will be our mission.” Chaparro promises a warm and inviting atmosphere to accompany a special menu. “For example, our fish dish is completely focused on the flavours of Spain. I will use pil pil, a sauce from the Basque countries,” says Chaparro. Parro will open its doors on June 18 at 359 Dominion Road, Mount Eden.

Lillius is set to host Chef Kane Wilson for new winter pop-up ‘Nowhere’

Chef Kane Wilson’s pop-up series Someplace Somewhere is set to take over well-respected Auckland restaurant Lillius for his newest event. Taking place from June 13-16, Nowhere will feature signature flavours and ingredients from chef Kane like miso roasted cauliflower, Hokkaido scallops, and steamed monkfish, as well as kimchi, squid ink, dashi, koji and more. You can expect a Japanese-fusion-style umami bomb with fermented twists and smoky turns — all indicative of the chef’s background, who sparked his love for Japanese food while living in Melbourne. While Kane normally operates with little more than a hibachi grill, this time he’ll have access to a fully equipped kitchen and will bring along a team of hospitality professionals to execute the a la carte menu. For those who love a wine pairing, a list curated by Bare Wines will accompany this limited experience. The pop-up is available by booking only. Lillius is located at 19 Khyber Pass Road, Grafton. You can find more information at @ss_popup on Instagram.

GoodFor's newest location promises a more hands-on approach to grocery shopping.

Experimental grocer GoodFor finds a home in Grey Lynn

With the eighth addition to the nationwide wholefood refillery, the goal at GoodFor is to turn everyday food shopping into a therapeutic experience. GoodFor aims to put quality and zero waste first and foremost as you grind, mill, fill and pour various goods into your own containers. The refined space has a wayfinding sign to help guide you through each station. But before you start, take part in the ritual of cleansing your hands in the bespoke steel basin. The stations range from tea and coffee dispensaries highlighting local roasters such as Ozone, Supreme and L’Affare. For breakfast lovers, a pancake and waffle section features organic mixes, a flour mill, and maple syrups straight from Canada. If you’re short on equipment, the homeware station also has you covered. Finally, there are specialty breads and sourdough pastas from local artisans and producers, as well as a “chocolaterie” for those who can’t resist. GoodFor Grey Lynn is open 7 days at 274A Richmond Road, Grey Lynn.

Wellington's much-anticipated food festival programme is now live.

Wellington On A Plate announces the 2024 programme

The capital is set to play host to the largest culinary festival in the Southern Hemisphere, as Wellington On a Plate prepares to kick off its month-long cheffy showcase on August 1. A huge range of events are being cooked up within the city, from a comprehensive education in tacos from an ex-Noma chef, to a hāngi at Government House and a Next Gen Cook Off, spotlighting the talents of rising chefs. This year, the food festival is also running with the theme: Play With Your Food. Festival manager Beth Brash says she hopes the theme encourages connections between diners and a pursuit of creativity for the chefs. “We used to be told to “quit playing with your food” but we’re doing the exact opposite with events designed to unlock the playful side in all of us.” Alongside the wider schedule, the festival will encompass the Burger Wellington competition (which features 200 different burgers to try). If you snap up tickets for the festival, make sure to go hungry. The full programme for Wellington On a Plate is now online. It will run from August 1-31.

A new white wine promises fruity notes.

Ayrburn’s releases its inaugural Billy’s Chardonnay

For those whose love for wine starts with a crisp and focused product, Ayrburn’s inaugural Billy’s Chardonnay is one to add to your must-try list. Hand-harvested from a single vineyard in Queenstown’s Gibbston Valley, this fresh release is wild fermented in French oak barrels and steel vats. This process seeks to ensure the wine retains a sleek mineral profile and precise and fresh fruit notes (known as “Chablis style”). This is a limited release, with only 2466 bottles available. Bearing the name of the farm’s founder, William Paterson, Ayrburn’s Billy’s Chardonnay retails for $80 and will be available online on June 14. Read more about Queenstown’s new food and wine destination Ayrburn in this first-look story here.

McClures have added another pantry staple to their rotation.

Pickle connoisseurs McClure’s add sweet and spicy sliced jalapenos to its repertoire

McClure’s wants to “bring the zing” with its latest jarred release — sliced jalapenos. Crafted with all-natural ingredients, these spicy treats seek to create a harmonious balance of heat and sweetness and could be your next pantry staple. The jalapenos are medium-sized Mexican chillis that range between 4000-8500 Scoville units. From tacos and burgers to salads and cocktails, the new 500g jar has a use for every foodie and spice lover. McClure’s suggests adding its new jalapenos to the humble grilled cheese for a spicy twist on a classic. Or, if you’re feeling something boozy, try a Jalapeno margarita to wash it all down. McClure’s Sweet and Spicy Jalapenos will retail for $9.99, available from Farro and online at Cookandnelson.com

Chef Floyd Lyttle.

Chef Floyd Lyttle.

June 21 marks Auckland restaurant Bar Magda’s third birthday and to celebrate, the team is welcoming guest chef Floyd Lyttle, currently head chef at Christchurch’s Miro to a special dinner collaboration. Bar Magda’s Carlo Buenaventura first met Floyd at an Orphans Kitchen dinner, and later teamed up on a pop-up for Carlo’s previous venture The Cult Pop Up at Roots in Lyttelton, where Floyd was a chef. For Bar Magda’s birthday, Floyd plans to create some of his favourite South Island childhood dishes, with Carlo adding a Southern Filipino spin across four courses. “We will also be showcasing some South Island niche wine producers as part of our matching wines,” says Carlo, who says to expect an “explosion of flavours” for the food. Tickets are $95pp and matching wines $50pp if purchased before the event and $60pp on the evening. For more info visit Barmagda.co.nz.

Macadamia mix-ins have a starring moment in the latest Whittaker's release.

Whittaker’s brings back an old favourite for a limited time

Obsessors of Whittaker’s rejoice! The most requested block ever is making a loud and proud return for a limited time. The 33 per cent Creamy Milk Macadamia Bar will hit the shelves in the form of the classic 250g block. Much like its irresistible hazelnut counterpart, the macadamia iteration promises a signature bold, roasted nutty flavour. Like all Whittaker’s bars, the chocolate comes together in a factory in Porirua (it’s also Rainforest Alliance certified, crafted with 100 per cent traceable Ghanaian Cocoa beans and remains proudly palm oil-free). You’ll be able to give it a try, or save it for a stash, from June 10. It’s available in stores nationwide until stocks run out.

Rosewood Matakauri, Queenstown.

Book in now for a weekend of fine wine at Rosewood Matakauri with Burn Cottage Vineyards

From September 6-8, join Burn Cottage Vineyard winemaker Claire Mulholland and executive chef Jonathan Rogers at Rosewood Matakauri, Queenstown, for a luxurious weekend celebrating Queenstown and Central Otago’s wine and food. Experience the region’s acclaimed biodynamic wines and local produce with Jonathan’s seasonal menus. On Friday afternoon, guests can enjoy a tutored wine tasting with Claire, followed by an a la carte dinner. Saturday features a cooking demonstration with Jonathan, showcasing seasonal recipes. The evening culminates in a five-course tasting menu paired with Burn Cottage wines, presented by Claire. Nestled by Lake Wakatipu with views of the Remarkables, Rosewood Matakauri provides the perfect backdrop. Prices start from $2180 per person for two nights, and include accommodation, meals, a cooking demonstration, and wine tasting. To book, phone (09) 407 0065 or email matakauri.reservations@rosewoodhotels.com.

The spicy salmon on the menu at First Mates, Last Laugh. Photo / Babiche Martens

What the Viva team have been eating ...

Spicy salmon from First Mates, Last Laugh

“To mark a very special farewell, I went along to a long lunch at Judith Tabron’s new seaside restaurant open in Westhaven. While the food was not the focus of our visit, I was delighted with my choice of a main — a substantial piece of salmon coated in rich coconut cream, tinged with makrut lime and garnished with an unobtrusive handful of greens. In our group, we also split the sourdough, chips and grilled broccolini (I particularly enjoyed the greens, which drew deeper savoury flavours from shiitake mushroom and yuzu butter). This special occasion meal also came with a side of people-watching — which was particularly fun in this glossy dining room.” — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Mochi icecream from Little Moons

“A unique way to enjoy a Japanese classic, Little Moon’s new mochi product has opened my eyes to what mochi icecream can truly be. With 14 flavours, it’s an indulgent snack with lots of variety covering both creamy icecream and fresh sorbet. The golden white chocolate is the highlight for me, that subtle caramelised taste is one to die for. The innovation in flavours makes this treat accessible to a Western audience. But the star of the show is the mochi, a Japanese rice dough made from cooking and then pounding mochigome, a short gain glutinous rice. What stands out is how it holds up. From someone who’s had some negative experiences with frozen mochi, this was an extremely pleasant surprise. It has that signature chew without being too gummy, and they are just gorgeous to look at, making for an entirely delicious bite.” — Luke McHale, AUT lifestyle intern

