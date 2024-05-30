South Island luxury lodge The Lindis’ new addition is an absolute gem.

Improving on an already impeccable luxury lodge in one of New Zealand’s most breathtaking locations is an unenviable task.

The Lindis has all the outstanding features needed to be considered one of the country’s top exclusive accommodation offerings — priceless views, off-the-beaten-track location, high-end suites, world-class fine dining, bucket-list worthy activities. So the temptation would be to rest on its laurels and focus on continuing to do well what it already does.

But there’s always room for improvement and innovation, especially when catering to a high-end luxury market who expect everything to be effortlessly just right.

One thing you can’t control is the weather. In the Ahuriri Valley, straddling the border of North Otago and Canterbury, days are often dry with bluebird skies. But sometimes the clouds will roll in and the heavens will open — not ideal when some of the lodge’s most sought-after private dining experiences take place in remote outdoor locations.

So this year The Lindis introduced The Black Diamond to its portfolio of once-in-a-lifetime experiences — an architecturally designed private dining room just 9sq m in size, where guests can enjoy picnics, barbecues, champagne and canapés.

There are a variety of ways to get there. The easiest: one of the lodge’s stellar staff can drive you there in one of their luxurious four-wheel drives. For those who want to earn their lunch, hike from the lodge, or arrive on horseback on a guided trek from the stables.

There’s no such thing as a bad view at The Lindis, with every suite, communal area — even the gym — boasting expansive, panoramic views of the valley and its majestic peaks. The Black Diamond is no exception — sitting on a hill above the valley floor, which is already 740m above sea level — the sub-alpine landscape is overwhelmingly beautiful.

The interior of The Black Diamond at The Lindis includes valley views, padded dining for up to six people, and a pot-belly gas fireplace.

This new structure both stands out against the landscape but also blends in as if it has always been there. Created by Tony Butel of Ground Up Studio — who also designed the Lindis' three mirrored pod suites, as well as its sister property Mt Isthmus at Lake Hawea — the structure is a quarter diamond shape, with a black panelled shell, and two walls of full-length triple glazed windows looking out to the valley.

Inside, its cosy interior features padded bench seating along two walls, draped in sheepskins, pillows and woollen blankets, with a pot-belly gas fireplace and a glass-topped dining table that can seat up to six people.

“Our focus was on crafting a striking, refined shelter that would captivate guests and spark their curiosity as they ascended the hill,” Butel told Architecture Now. “The breathtaking view outside was pointless to compete with, so we opted for a minimalist approach indoors, prioritising simplicity while ensuring durability against environmental demands.”

It’s already become a popular spot for proposals, with guests planning the ultimate surprise for their beloved — taking them on a hike from the lodge, “stumbling across” this abandoned hut, peeking inside to find a table set with champagne and a gift box. How could you possibly say no?

Activities at The Lindis luxury lodge in the Ahuriri Valley include horse riding, hiking and private dining. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Travelling by myself on this occasion, there’s no Black Diamond proposal for me, but my experience is nevertheless unforgettable.

I arrive on horseback — a stocky, barrel-chested horse called Pou who takes a lot of encouragement to get up the hill, more interested in munching on the lipstick-red rosehip berries adorning the bushes dotted throughout the valley. I’m an absolute beginner horse rider but my inexperience is no problem at The Lindis — there are five horses available to ride, suited to all abilities.

Pou and I plod along from the stables, through the valley and across icy blue glacial streams, and slowly make our way to the Black Diamond for a lunchtime barbecue.

Of course, being The Lindis, this is no average Kiwi barbecue — head chef Dane Archery is cooking a four-course lunch for me, and there’s Louis Roderer champagne to wash it down with. Ingredients include wild pork, octopus, salmon, duck, seasonal vegetables — all bright and colourful and artfully plated.

In his four years at The Lindis, Archery has worked hard to establish relationships with local, sustainable suppliers and develop world-class menus of high-quality ingredients — sourcing just enough to cater to the lodge’s maximum guest capacity of 16.

He is now passing the baton to Guillame Laurent, who will take over as head chef when the lodge reopens in July after its brief winter break. Moving down to The Lindis from Paroa Bay, another of the group's luxury properties, Laurent is excited to continue the lodge's sustainable food philosophy.

Every meal at The Lindis is a stand-out, whether a la carte breakfast or five-course tasting menu dinner.

It’s not just at the Black Diamond where The Lindis’ dining shines — every meal is a stand-out here, whether a la carte breakfast or five-course tasting menu dinner. Pre-dinner cocktails and canapes are included in your room rate, as are breakfast, lunch and dinner. Wine isn’t — opt for the dinner wine matching menu for a perfectly picked liquid accompaniment to your faultless meals.

Despite the high-end lodgings, meals are relaxed experiences — staff are both knowledgeable and personable, and there’s no white table cloths or expectations around dress code. If you want to dress for dinner, go for it, but if you’d rather turn up in your hiking gear and puffer jacket after a long day of activities, that’s perfectly acceptable too.

Activities on offer include horse riding, hiking and seasonal fly-fishing, or you can whizz round the valley on e-bikes or buggies, or go further afield by helicopter to famous landmarks like Aoraki Mt Cook, Lake Ohau or Dusky Sound. On-site, try archery during the day or book a private star-gazing experience by night.

Save some time for relaxing though — indulge in a massage or facial in the spa cabin, or simply sit in a comfortable chair in your suite or pod and spend an hour or two captivated by the view. The beauty of the Ahuriri Valley will become etched in your memory forever and every time you think of it, you’ll feel a little calmer and breathe a little deeper.

Aurora Australis, aka the Southern Lights, reflected on one of The Lindis luxury lodge's three mirrored pods. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

For my visit, nature puts on its greatest show. The recent Aurora Australis is at its best against the clear Lindis Pass skies and guests and staff rush out to the freezing winter night to photograph the Southern Lights in all their pink, purple, green, red glory.

Staying in one of the three mirrored pods set away from the main lodge, I fill the outdoor bath and soak under the stars until the water goes cold. I feel like I’m the only person in the valley, yet still cocooned in comfort and luxury.

The Lindis closes for its winter break through June and early July, reopening for bookings from July 17. Stay between July until September 30 and get three nights for the price of two, for two people. Visit Thelindisgroup.com/experience/thelindis for more information.

