It’s not just a layover spot. Frankton’s dining, accommodation and adventure scene are worthy of your consideration.

With big-box retailers such as Kmart, Bunnings and The Warehouse fighting the Remarkables for attention on the descent into Queenstown Airport, you’d be forgiven for thinking Frankton is a place to fly in and out of. However, there is a more unassuming side to the suburb that makes it a destination in itself.

From the airport, the Frankton Arm of Lake Whakatipu is accessible within minutes, and town planners have ensured maximum lake life with a substantial reserve and beach on which to play. The Frankton Track runs right around the Arm — Kelvin Heights in one direction, Queenstown CBD in the other — giving kilometres of picturesque walking and cycling. Water taxis and buses move Frankton dwellers in and out of the CBD efficiently, the helicopter base for journeys further afield.

Golfers can play nine holes at the Frankton Golf Centre and are within a 10-minute drive to Jack’s Point, Kelvin Heights and Arrowtown courses. Skiers get a jump on the morning traffic to the Remarks and Coronet, Basecamp Adventures keep climbers amped, and the Queenstown Events Centre, where all the big matches and concerts happen, is here.

Lakefront Repose

Sitting directly above Frankton Beach, Driftaway Queenstown is a holiday park with facilities as extraordinary as the view. Book a self-contained villa and soak it all in from the deck or one of the private hot tubs.

Soak in a hot tub at Driftaway. Photo / Georgia Mackay

Even if not staying at the Hilton, the short walk around the lake to the hotel makes the facilities at Eforea Spa, and wining and dining at Wakatipu Grill, accessible from Frankton.

We’re squeezing the Sherwood hotel in because it’s a Viva favourite and access to the Frankton Track across the road makes the action down at the marina (see below) very walkable and, conversely, Sherwood’s restaurant, yoga, meditation, massage, workshops and musical gigs very much part of the Frankton scene.

Food (And Drink) For The Soul

While Frankton is home to Queenstown’s larger supermarkets, it’s also where the smaller, independent food stores reside. On McBride St, we recommend Harbour Fish for the freshest fish delivered daily by their fleet of inshore fishing boats that work the lower east coast of the South Island. Crayfish, oysters, whitebait… if the weather’s right and they’re in season, here it will be, alongside other seafood deli items.

Pop across the road to Bread by European Bakery for Queenstown’s best sourdough and other artisan breads, including the illustrious jalapeno and cheese bagels. If you’re on the run, grab a doughnut to enjoy with an equally epic Allpress coffee from the Life’s a Grind Espresso caravan next door. For the early risers and flyers, these guys serve coffee from 6.30am.

The other caffeine-focused spot is Coffee Afloat in the floating sheds at Queenstown Marina. With easy access from the Frankton Track and plenty of parking, it’s the perfect pit stop. Grab a cuppa and a bacon buttie or a Sugary Patisserie almond croissant to go or stop a while and watch the comings and goings of the marina and the Remarkables beyond. It’s all quite spectacular.

Looking for lakeside coffee sipping? The Boat Shed Cafe and Bistro has you covered.

Also in this handy lakeside location is The Boat Shed Cafe and Bistro — a favourite for breakfast and lunch. Housed in a restored New Zealand Railways shipping office dating back to the mid-1800s, the history is as remarkable (sorry, but that is how they got their name) as the view and the food.

Altitude brewery and taproom are also here at the marina in an unassuming tin shed that hums along from midday until late. The after-work/apres ski scene is full-noise and great fun.

Conveniently located near the beach and Driftaway, the Frankton Arm Tavern is the local’s local with all you want from a pub and so much more. Lake and mountain views, a sheltered all-weather garden bar, lots of decent food and big screens for the big game. As they say around here, “See you at the FAT.”

Restaurants are many. Japanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Indian are adequately repped and Taco Medic, which started its expanding taqueria enterprise in Queenstown, is here. For Italian Giovi is the stuff of legends. Everything is handmade by owner Giovanna, who grew up in food and hospitality in Italy, and her small team. Check the specials board for cioppino (seafood stew) and try a wine from the family vineyard in Italy. Fresh pasta, sauces, parmigiano and other deli items are available for authentic Italian at home.

The neon-lit interiors in Luma in Sherwood. Photo / Kristel Maroszek

Tucked away under the Ramada Hotel on Hawthorne Drive, Eatery by Frank's' focus is firmly set on good, wholesome food and coffee. From the paleo almond macadamia granola with mulled wine-poached pear for breakfast to the super salad for lunch. Both menus run all day with sides of best-in-town fried chicken and fries. Freshly squeezed OJ, smoothies, shakes or something alcoholic round out this hit-the-spot anytime establishment.

Shop Big-Box Or Boutique

Across the road, at the red barn, the Remarkables Market sets up on select Saturdays in winter and every Saturday in summer. Bring a bag to fill with can’t-buy-elsewhere fruit and veg from restaurateurs’ favourite Nevis Gardens, sweet treats (custard squares from Country Eats!), cheese, honey, nuts, bread… it’s all here, alongside a diverse range of food trucks for something to eat on-site. Local artists, artisans and retailers, including Stitchwallah’s home decor textiles from India, make a unique shopping experience.

The Remarkables Market is surrounded by the towering mountains.

For handmade bespoke jewellery, be it fine, craft or contemporary, pop one block down to Vu Jewellers and shop their thoughtfully curated in-store collections or have something commissioned.

Get more retail therapy at the chain stores in the area, and at the more boutique Country Lane, a charming village of original farm buildings, growing steadily with the relocation of other historical buildings. Vintage clothing, homewares, ceramics, a jewellery studio, book shop, barber shop, patisserie, coffee roasters, holistic therapies, dog groomers, all with easy parking and a garden designed for children to run wild while the grown-ups take respite at the cafe at the Buzzstop Honey Centre, where you can explore New Zealand honey and the products it lends itself to.

The view over Frankton at dusk.

