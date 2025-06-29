From oysters by the dozen to exciting tea blends, these carefully curated must-visits will fill your cup on the big rock, writes Anna King Shahab.

Whether you’re visiting Waiheke for a day or stretching your island time enough to need supplies, it pays to know where to shop for what. From chocolate tarts to local arts, at Waiheke’s shops, market and roadside stalls, there’s plenty to satisfy shoppers.

Stock the pantry

As well as a large Woolworths and two Four Squares, the island has several independent grocers. Tucked into the industrial area of Tahi Rd, Gulf Foods boasts a wide range of food and other household supplies including lots by bulk, saving on packaging. It’s a good stop for party peppers with bulk packs of pepperoni, big blocks of cheese and boxes of frozen pastries.

In Ostend, Raw has your fruit and vegetable needs sorted, along with meat and seafood, dairy, a small range of alcoholic beverages, and Wild Wheat loaves. Waiheke Specialty Foods is where seafood lovers should head for Te Matuku oysters by the dozen, fresh and smoked fish, plenty more deli goods and gourmet ready meals.

Oneroa corner store The Island Grocer is bursting with fresh produce including organics, free-from goods and artisan foods including plenty made by island businesses such as Waiheke Herb Spread, Jenny’s Kitchen Tamarind Chutney, and Allpress olive oil. There are fresh breads and pastries from island bakery Miga, and the chocka cabinet spans ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch and sweet treats like matcha chia cups with housemade granola, coconut yoghurt and coulis, fancy sandwiches and salads, and the ever-popular Basque cheesecake and tiramisu.

Palm Beach Store provides the all-important post-swim ice cream, and don’t miss its famous cheese toasties. In the chiller, Mama Yenny’s Balinese sambal; slap it all over that snapper you caught before it hits the grill. Buy your Palm Beach T-shirt here to bring the holiday home with you.

Cheese lover, but make it dairy-free? High Culture nut cheese is a revelation – delicious soft chèvre-style cheese made from nuts with optional herb and spice flavourings, and available to purchase online and in some of the aforementioned retailers.

Head to Island Coffee for your caffeine fix.

Local roastery Island Coffee also has a wee coffee shop tucked down a gravel drive off the main road in Ostend. As the queue from the counter attests, this is widely considered the best coffee on the rock. Buy roasted beans and coffee to-go – if you’d rather avoid a disposable cup, there’s a small selection of ceramic cups for sale.

Waiheke Wine Centre ‘Vineyard of the month’ tastings happen on Fridays. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Selecting a sip

If the sparkling blue waters of Oneroa Beach winking from the back of the shop don’t distract you, the plethora of options on the shelves will capture your attention at Waiheke Wine Centre. There are wines, beers, spirits and liqueurs for every taste, including a really good selection of those made on Waiheke. At the rear of the shop, an Enomatic dispensing system allows tasters of lots of premium wines so you can try for a small fee, before committing. “Vineyard of the month” tastings happen on Fridays from 4pm-6pm. This is also your source for the famously good focaccia baked by vineyard restaurant Casita Miro – deep golden, rosemary and salt-flecked crusts peek alluringly from paper bags by the counter, but only while stocks last; these sell out fast on the daily.

The Argentinian Bakery at Ostend Market sells empanadas, medialunas and alfajores. Photo / Anna King Shahab

To market

Every Saturday from 8am-1pm, the Ostend Community Hall and adjoining grassy reserve thrums with the distinct energy of the Ostend Saturday Market. The number of vendors varies a little depending on the weather, but there’s always a range of produce, crafts, and interesting dishes to breakfast or brunch on as you wander. There are spray-free greens grown in the community garden, island honey and olive oil, Helios’ slow-fermented sourdough, Mia Yeast’s German baking, piles of secondhand books and clothing, and seedlings, pot plants and shrubs. The rainbow-hued lure of the crystal stall is a draw for youngsters, as is the candy store inside the hall. In warmer months, you can book a mirimiri massage with rongoā practitioner Maria Noone. The island is home to many Argentinians: their empanadas, medialunas and alfajores add Latin flavour. Check the Waiheke Weekender and the noticeboards at the supermarkets to find out about any other seasonal markets and fairs popping up.

Timmy Smith makes lovely tea blends and sells ceramic cups to sip them from. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Nice things to have and to give

The island is home to several clothing boutiques with curated offerings of mostly smaller labels. In Oneroa, Waiheke Supply Co. is right across staples – sturdy tees, sweats, and coats. No need to sulk about leaving behind sunglasses or sand–appropriate footwear, WSC will sort you. Timmy Smith does lush tea blends, leafy as well as cans of delicious sparkling teas to stock the fridge with. It also sells very pretty pots to brew it in and cups to sip it from, made by local artists such as Thea Ceramics.

In Ostend, a curated seasonal lineup of womenswear is thoughtfully arranged at Eclectic, rounded out with eye-catching cookbooks, jewellery and toiletries. If a flowing kaftan is calling your name, you’ll find it at Lily and Lotus, along with smudge sticks and Tibetan singing bowls in case the urge to get ceremonial strikes.

The island is home to a thriving community of artists. There are several galleries in Oneroa alone – among them, Space showcases the work of eight Waiheke artists, and Waiheke Community Art Gallery’s evolving exhibitions and shop warrant a decent browse.

Gemma Yeoman of Gem’s Botanical Beauty creates wildflower-inspired bouquets and seasonal floral arrangements. She delivers island-wide, or you can swing by her flower stand at 12 Ridge Rd, Ostend, stocked with fresh bouquets from Wednesdays to Fridays, and sometimes on Saturdays.

The hand-folded blackcurrant and almond galette from Luxe Catering. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Don’t lift a finger

Let the goodies come to you instead. Local chef Anthony McNamara’s Luxe Catering is a great option for anyone wanting to make the most of holiday time and holiday homes. McNamara also owns baking business Little Tart Bakery, crafting a range of sweet and savoury items including celebration cakes. Order online – he delivers to addresses over Waiheke seven days a week. Little Tart goods are also stocked in a number of outlets around the island, including Island Coffee and Palm Beach Store. The blackcurrant and almond galette is the hand-folded, crisp meets melting stuff of pastry dreams.

Dining out – a hitlist

Dine in the vines: Casita Miro for hearty Spanish fare, friendly service, sangrias in the dappled sunlight in the olive grove, and a vista over a vine-planted valley out to sea. Mudbrick for lavender-scented French charm and a glorious view back to the Auckland City skyline. Te Motu for a fun calendar of pop-ups and events.

Friday drinks and nibbles: Hit the terrace of The Courtyard for an Aperol spritz, a few snacks and an eyeful of Oneroa’s bobbing boats.

Family affair: The Heke caters for the whole whānau – generous seating, QR-code ordering, and a menu that covers lots of bases. Kids can hit the play area, and grown-ups the tasting room of the onsite Waiheke Whisky Distillery.

Grab and go: Two newish container cafes have parked up behind the ANZ in Oneroa and are quickly winning fans. Tibs serves celiac-friendly vegan eats, while Nippy Bites – by the couple who started popular joints including Wai Kitchen and Scratch Bakery – slings brioche burgers, gyros and fish and chips.

The Oyster Inn's verandah is the perfect spot to enjoy some bistro dishes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Seafood and eat it: Josh and Helen Emett’s The Oyster Inn does a lot more than seafood, but it’s got to be the top spot to neck a few bivalves for starters, before working through into some classic bistro dishes, on the charming verandah.

High-low hangout: The bucolic setting of Tantalus vineyard offers two distinct dining experiences. Upstairs, Tantalus is home to the most artfully presented haute cuisine, while down below, Alibi Brewers Lounge crafts interesting beers onsite to pair with a casual menu – lounge on the sunny garden terrace or chill in the cool brick indoors.

